How to win a Ladder Match in WWE 2K24? Best tips and tricks

A Ladder Match in WWE 2K24 will allow you to live through iconic moments involving occasions like Money in the Bank, Wrestlemania, and other big events. Similar to the Wargames in WWE, these matches are making a return in the latest title, allowing you the option to either inflict pain on your foes or beat them in a mind game.

This article will talk about how you can master this game mode and dominate your foes in WWE 2K24.

Tips and tricks to win a Ladder Match in WWE 2K24

Ladder Matches are one of the many game modes in WWE 2K24 (Image via 2K)

A Ladder Match in WWE 2K24 can be brutal, as other players will often try to knock you off ladders and claim the prize for themselves. if you are looking to survive the gauntlet of one such match, here are some essential pointers to help you out.

Setting up the ladder

You must set the ladder directly below the briefcase (Image via 2K)

Your main objective during a Ladder Match in WWE 2K24 is to grab the briefcase hanging above the ring. There will be a bunch of ladders for you to use around the square platform. Grab one and set it directly under the briefcase and start climbing it.

Knocking down your opponents

Knock your opponents down to ensure minimal disturbance when you claim the briefcase (Image via 2K)

If an opponent has climbed the ladder and has started to retrieve the briefcase, you can knock them out. Climb up the other side of the ladder and punch your foe. After a few hits, your adversary will be stunned for a brief moment. This is when you can either throw them off the ladder or try to retrieve the briefcase before they recover.

Using the ladder as a weapon

You can use the ladder as a weapon during a Ladder Match in WWE 2K24 (Image via 2K)

Here are few ways the ladder can be used to your advantage and to destroy your foe during a Ladder Match in WWE 2K24:

If your opponent is climbing the ladder, you can push it down to knock out the wrestler.

Setting up a bridge is another great way to punish your adversary. Grab a ladder and set it up horizontally outside of the arena using the barricade/guard rail. Then grab your opponent wrestler, place them atop it, and climb a corner post. Then dive on top of the wrestler to inflict heavy damage.

Alternatively, you can place a ladder against a corner post and slam your foes against it to take them out.

Winning the ladder mini-game

You must play the mini-game to claim victory (Image via 2K)

You will need to play a small mini-game to claim the prized briefcase. Climb atop a ladder and interact with the trophy. This will start a sequence where you will need to guide a small ball inside a circle a few times. Once you complete it, you will claim the briefcase and win the Ladder Match in WWE 2K24.

There is a trick to quickly beating the mini-game, but it is a risky endeavor. Wait till your opponent has been trying to retrieve the briefcase for a little while and then quickly climb the ladder. Take them out as fast as you can and claim your prize.

For more WWE 2k24 content, check out the following

How to target body parts II Is WWE 2k24 on Nintendo Switch II How to create an entrance II How to get Champion of Wrestlemania II How to do catch finishers