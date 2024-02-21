Is Ash OP in Apex Legends Season 20?

Apex Legends Season 20's brand-new Legend Upgrades have dramatically changed Legends' kits such as that of Ash, Mirage, Newcastle, and others, who failed even to be considered C-tier, have now risen from the ashes and taken their spots higher up the ladder. Some players have reached out to call these new perks quite overpowered.

In a recent post, Reddit user Shawarma123 said,

"Ash's new snare for multiple enemies is crazy good."

It has been evident that Ash has been seeing a boost in her pick rate, primarily attributed to one of the perk upgrades she has received this season. To know more about this, read below.

Is Ash meta after Apex Legends Season 20 buffs?

In the clip, you can see how the player turns the tables on quite an inevitable knockout using her brand-new perk of snaring multiple enemies together. This does beg the question of whether such perks have made her OP in the game.

Ash's snare, which was a slow zoning tool, can now be used as a mini-Horizon Black Hole with some proficiency. The longer duration and the ability to snare multiple people with her Tier 2 Upgrade ability allow for some crafty plays.

Reddit user u/MarcelloMassimo offers helpful advice to all players, urging them to try and pair a combination of her Tacitcal and a grenade to make the best use of this ability.

Despite her new buffs, players remain critical of her underwhelming ultimate ability, Phase Breach. Both of her Upgrade Tiers allow her to improve her Tactical ability. However, none of these perks tend to extend or make any changes to her ultimate ability.

With the new changes to her Arc Snare, players have more leeway to find crafty ways to use her ultimate, allowing players to improve their position in the middle of encounters.

Some users, such as djluminus89, still believe that her other perk, which allows her to carry two charges to her Arc Snare, has better versatility in Apex Legends Season 20. With the option to deploy two distinctive Arc Snares, players are provided with a multitude of options with regard to its usage.

Furthermore, her Tactical ability also receives a quicker cooldown with this perk, allowing players to use this ability more often.

Overall, her buffs and the new quality-of-life changes have made her an A-tier Legend in Apex Legends Season 20. If you haven't picked her up, now is one of the best times.

