Is there character creation in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2?

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 has finally arrived, and it continues the deep storytelling that the series is known for. With such a focus on identity and personal choices, many players might wonder if the game has character creation. Unfortunately, like its predecessor, you can't create your own character in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, but there are a lot of customization options for the protagonist, Phyre, also known as The Nomad.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about character creation and customization in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.

Does Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 have character creation?

For those who don't know, you play as Phyre, also known as The Nomad, who is a 400-year-old Elder Vampire who has awakened from a long sleep. While the protagonist has a defined background, players get a lot of freedom to adjust the aspects of their identity. At the start of the game, you can choose the character's gender, clan, and appearance.

Ad

Trending

Customization options for Phyre (Image via Paradox Interactive)

Interestingly, these changes could affect how certain NPCs react to you throughout the game. While this isn't a full RPG-style character creation, it still gives players the room for a lot of personalization.

Ad

When you first start customizing your character, you get to choose from the following roles: warrior, survivor, and traveler. Once you've selected your role, the game allows you to fine-tune Phyre’s look by changing their hairstyle, eyes, piercings, face, and outfits. Do note that there is a limited number of outfits available in the beginning, and all other outfits are earned by progressing through different clans and spending Ability Points.

Ad

These customization options help you shape your own version of The Nomad. You can also influence certain traits through specific dialogue choices, which impacts the overall narrative.

That’s everything you need to know about character creation in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.