Is there character creation in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2?

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 has finally arrived, and it continues the deep storytelling that the series is known for. With such a focus on identity and personal choices, many players might wonder if the game has character creation. Unfortunately, like its predecessor, you can't create your own character in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, but there are a lot of customization options for the protagonist, Phyre, also known as The Nomad.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about character creation and customization in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.
Does Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 have character creation?
For those who don't know, you play as Phyre, also known as The Nomad, who is a 400-year-old Elder Vampire who has awakened from a long sleep. While the protagonist has a defined background, players get a lot of freedom to adjust the aspects of their identity. At the start of the game, you can choose the character's gender, clan, and appearance.
Interestingly, these changes could affect how certain NPCs react to you throughout the game. While this isn't a full RPG-style character creation, it still gives players the room for a lot of personalization.
When you first start customizing your character, you get to choose from the following roles: warrior, survivor, and traveler. Once you've selected your role, the game allows you to fine-tune Phyre’s look by changing their hairstyle, eyes, piercings, face, and outfits. Do note that there is a limited number of outfits available in the beginning, and all other outfits are earned by progressing through different clans and spending Ability Points.
These customization options help you shape your own version of The Nomad. You can also influence certain traits through specific dialogue choices, which impacts the overall narrative.
That’s everything you need to know about character creation in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.
