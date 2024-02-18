Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth coming to PS4?

Whether Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming to PS4 is something many fans are curious about. Most of the sequel's marketing is focused on the PS5 version, despite the game looking quite similar to Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Both games share the same engine, which might further add to the confusion regarding the game's target platform.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is easily one of the most hotly anticipated games of 2024, in part due to it being the sequel to one of PlayStation 4's most beloved titles. As such, the game has a lot riding on its shoulders, more so after the great critical reception of the previous mainline title, Final Fantasy XVI.

Although the game is built using Epic Games' Unreal Engine 4, it delivers some genuinely stellar visuals, which are on par with some of the best-looking current-generation titles on the PS5. Unfortunately for PS4 players, the upcoming sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be released exclusively on the PS5.

Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth available on PS4?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, despite being built on the same engine as the previous title in the series, isn't coming to PS4. Much like Final Fantasy 7 Remake's DLC Episode INTERmission, which was released exclusively for current-gen PlayStation hardware and PC, the upcoming sequel is coming exclusively to the PS5.

Although Final Fantasy 7 Remake was an enjoyable experience on PS4, it was far from perfect (remember the textureless door in the Seventh Heaven Slums?). While the PS4 version looked quite good, especially in terms of the character models and environmental details, it still had a few rough edges, especially in the performance department.

While the PS4 is quite a capable machine even for 2024 standards, its rather archaic AMD Jaguar-based CPU, as well as a very limited pool of memory, is a massive bottleneck for most current-gen game engines. Additionally, PS4 using the traditional HDD doesn't do it any favors.

It is admittedly disheartening that PS4 players will have to miss out on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. However, the sequel skipping the previous generation PlayStation hardware also makes sure that the PS5 version won't get a compromised experience, à la Cyberpunk 2077.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is scheduled to be released on February 29, 2024, exclusively for the PS5. Pre-orders for the game's Standard and Deluxe Editions are live on the PlayStation Store. For players who purchase the digital version via the PlayStation Store, the pre-load is scheduled to go live on February 27, 2024.