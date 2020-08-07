Is GTA Online still giving out money to players?

GTA V was recently announced as a PS5 title that is supposed to be released on the next-gen console in the second half of 2021. In addition to GTA V receiving a next-gen treatment, GTA Online would be available as a standalone title on the PS5 and available for free for the first three months after release.

While this news wasn't received all that positively across the board as Rockstar had expected, they did kick in a great offer for GTA Online players on the PS4.

PlayStation Plus subscribers would receive a monthly bonus of $1,000,000 until the release of GTA V on the PS5 in 2021. PlayStation Plus is a subscription-based service on the PS4 that gives players the access to online multiplayer games, including GTA Online.

GTA Online still giving out monthly bonuses

All PlayStation Plus members on PS4 get GTA$1,000,000 each month they play GTA Online until it launches on PlayStation 5 (deposited into their in-game Maze Bank account within 72 hours of log-in).



Details: https://t.co/ukg8iItxSo pic.twitter.com/ruk5z6bA2a — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 11, 2020

Players who are wondering if the Monthly Bonus is still being given out, can be assured that the $1,000,000 will show up in their Maze Bank account. All that the players need to do is log in at least once each month.

This opens up a lot of possibilities for new players who find it hard to accumulate cash. With the $1,000,000, newer players will be able to buy various properties in GTA Online for activities such as Heists, or even start their own businesses.

Money is indeed a huge part of the GTA Online experience, and while the game gives enough options for players to make a bucketload of cash, it can be daunting for the newer players.

A new standalone version of GTA Online is coming in the second half of 2021, which will be available for free exclusively for PlayStation 5 players during the first three months.https://t.co/ukg8iItxSo pic.twitter.com/5I5DcOznCd — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 11, 2020

The monthly bonus will help attract newer players to the game as well as retain them until the game's eventual release on the PS5. To buy a property in the game, players can visit the Maze Bank Foreclosures website on their in-game phones.