Is Lost Soul Aside open world?

No, Lost Soul Aside is not an open-world game. Although early impressions and stellar graphics might have convinced many to think otherwise, the game has a more conventional design. Rather than a grand sandbox full of endless wandering, one can expect a linear story punctuated with wide areas to discover, branching choices, and plenty of stylish combat. That setup should keep the story solid while still providing enough liberty to make it feel exploratory.Read on to learn about its storyline, features, pricing, and more.Lost Soul Aside is not an open-world titleOne of the biggest myths surrounding Lost Soul Aside is that it has an open-world format. In fact, its creators have already stated that it does not. Instead, the game uses a guided narrative that takes place across large areas. These areas give players a chance to go off the rails every now and then, but they're not fully linked up like open-world RPGs.It doesn't mean exploration will be cramped. Through traversal powers borrowed from Arena – the crystal dragon companion, players can dash-jump, glide, fly, or even surf on a crystal hoverboard across landscapes. Such mobility devices hold the key to a seamless and dynamic platforming experience, assuming the mechanics are kept smooth and addictive. It's not so much about open-world liberty but more about stylish, intelligently crafted sequences of exploration.Story and charactersOn the storytelling front, the game puts the player in the shoes of Kaser, a gruff soldier thrust into an uneasy alliance with both empire loyalists and revolutionaries. His relationship with Arena, a dragon-like Voidrax, provides an interesting twist, as the same group that imperils the world also gives him its power. The combination of allies and personal incentives, such as the potential return of Kaser's sister, should make the story emotionally invested.Is Lost Soul Aside inspired by Final Fantasy XV?Lost Soul Aside does not shy away from its inspirations, either. Its world design and aesthetics borrow heavily from Final Fantasy XV, combining contemporary looks with fantasy elements. Crystals are a symbol that recurs not only in advertising but in Arena design, back to the franchise DNA that influenced its development.Lost Soul Aside does not shy away from its inspirations (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)PC-specific features offered by Lost Soul AsideFor PC gamers, there's more than just story and combat to be excited about. The game comes with ray tracing, 4K, frame rates unlocked, and probably support for DLSS or AI upscaling. Even better, PlayStation's DualSense controller is fully functional on PC, introducing adaptive triggers and haptic feedback into the mix, all without needing a PSN account to use.What are the pricings for Lost Soul Aside?Lost Soul Aside arrived on August 29, 2025, for PS5 and PC, costing $59.99 for the base version and $69.99 for the digital deluxe. Although it might not be a grand open-world outing, its mix of fast action, filmic storytelling, and fashion-conscious exploration makes it one of 2025's biggest releases.