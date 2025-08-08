Is there a photo mode in Mafia The Old Country?

Mafia The Old Country was officially launched on August 8, 2025, offering players an iconic crime-fighting experience of 1900s Italy. The story is set on the island of Sicily, which has a stunning rural landscape and old-school architecture. Fans would want to capture the visuals as they explore the various parts of the countryside.

Unfortunately, there is no photo mode in Mafia The Old Country, meaning players must use a third-party application to capture in-game images. Developer 2K has also specified the lack of any such feature in an official Q&A post on X. That said, players can capture certain scenes in Mafia The Old Country during the story with an antique camera from Enzo's inventory.

More about photo mode availability in Mafia The Old Country

Photo mode will allow players to capture the essence of Sicily (Image via 2K)

As specified, Mafia The Old Country doesn’t have a dedicated photo mode, so you cannot possibly generate snippets without separate software. Fans would have liked to see such a feature integrated into the games to capture the stunning visuals of the Sicilian countryside as they progress through the story. Thankfully, it features a linear narrative without an open-world aspect, so you aren’t missing out on too much.

Moreover, the photo mode wasn’t available in the previous Mafia titles either, so it is highly unlikely for The Old Country to include the option in the future. The developer will likely notify you if they decide to add this highly requested feature. For now, you can rely on Enzo's antique camera to click photographs whenever the option is available.

The game encourages you to take screenshots of scenic Sicilian vistas at certain points in the story. The photographs are then converted into collectibles. Speaking of which, notes, newspapers, and Saints’ Cards also comprise the collectible system. Some of them do offer information about the world.

Remember to switch to the Explore mode if you want to hunt for all the collectibles. It enables a free roam feature, which can be used to traverse the island instead of being tied to the story quest.

