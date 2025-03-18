Is Rainbow Six Siege X a new game?

Rainbow Six Siege X, announced at the Six Invitationals 2025 in Boston, is the new era of Ubisoft's premiere esports shooter. It is not a new game. Rainbow Six Siege X will rather debut as an overhaul to the graphics and sound engines alongside several other core mechanic updates. Reaching its tenth running year, Rainbow Six Siege has always been on the receiving end of complaints regarding its sound and outdated game engine.

Ad

With the release of Siege X, Ubisoft aims to breathe new life into its tactical shooter, which still has a massive esports scene. In this article, we shall take a look at R6 Siege X, when it arrives, what to expect from it, and more.

Rainbow Six Siege X is not Siege 2

During the Six Invitationals 2025 Boston, Game Director Joshua Mills confirmed that Siege X is not going to be Siege 2. It is neither a sequel nor a DLC (Downloadable content). It is rather a much-needed evolution that aims to expand and reinforce the roots of Rainbow Six Siege.

Ad

Trending

Siege X will not be a sequel or a DLC (Image via Ubisoft)

For three years, the Rainbow Six Siege team at Ubisoft has been working behind closed doors to usher in a new era of Rainbow Six Siege.

Ad

Is Rainbow Six Siege X similar to Operation Health?

R6 Siege X is not similar to Operation Health per se. This is because Operation Health was a seasonal update that focused on fixing several major issues plaguing the game, without releasing any new content.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What differentiates Siege X from Operation Health is that the former will not be just another seasonal update that overhauls graphical and audio engines. It will be an evolution, where new content comes alongside the modernization of the game to bring it up to the current standards of the gaming industry.

Also read: 5 new features in Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta

When does R6 Siege X arrive?

Rainbow Six Siege X is expected to arrive later this year on June 10, 2025. It will debut instead of a regular Y10S2 seasonal update.

Ad

What to expect from R6 Siege X

Rainbow Six Siege X will debut with a free-to-play model where player will be able to access all core gameplay playlists with the exception of Ranked and Siege Cup. To access those, new players will be required to purchase a premium version of the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

R6 Siege X is set to introduce the following changes to its core mechanics:

Modernized 5v5 maps

New Destructible ingredients

Advanced Rappel

Audio engine overhaul

Communication wheel

Weapon inspection

Updated pick and ban phase

New onboarding pathway

Other than these core gameplay updates, Siege X will introduce a new 6v6 game mode called Dual Front, which will feature an exclusive map District available for closed beta playtest.

For more information on R6 Siege X, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.