Is Rockstar censoring the word "GTA 6" from its YouTube comments section?

The gaming community's fascination with regards to the GTA franchise is reflected well in the conversation surrounding its offerings on the internet. The internet has been abuzz with whispers, rumors, and speculation surrounding GTA 6, some even before people had finished playing the entirety of GTA 5.

The franchise holds a special place in modern entertainment, as Rockstar Games holds a near-perfect track record with each game in this series. Arguably, these titles have collectively grossed more money than many massive blockbusters in Hollywood. Thus, each game in the franchise has a certain level of expectation around it.

On the flip side, few publishers have faced the full brunt of the internet's collective frustration as Rockstar has with GTA 6. If a user were to go through any of the publisher's posts on any of its social media channels, or YouTube, he/she would find at least a hundred comments about GTA 6.

Rockstar censoring the word "GTA 6" in YouTube comments?

Many eagle-eyed Reddit users have recently pointed out that Rockstar might be censoring comments that include the words GTA 6, and the Reddit community, at least, seems to favor this move.

However, oddly, the words "GTA VI" have gotten off scot-free, and users can still use this variation as much as they want.

It is pretty evident that the conversation surrounding the as-yet-unannounced title has been becoming increasingly tiresome on the internet. With even Rockstar's posts about charity being bombarded by comments of "GTA 6".

Honored to support such a worthy cause! https://t.co/GXjXoi1hBi — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 9, 2020

Comments on the Twitter post:

Hence, there is a broader sentiment online that, perhaps, Rockstar was right to stave off comments having very little do with the actual content posted. However, the censorship of comments has been an extremely divisive topic on the internet, as it can be hard to justify where the line should be drawn.

Censorship has always been a touchy subject on the internet, and it cannot be confirmed whether Rockstar is censoring the comments section or not.

Comments from Rockstar's latest videos

As evidenced by the presence of alternate keywords such as "GTA 10-4", it does seem like users are aware that Rockstar has been censoring comments. Thus, they are resorting to using codes to get their message across.