Is Silver Wolf's signature Light Cone worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 3.5?

Along with Cerydra, Silver Wolf’s signature Light Cone will be featured in the gacha banners during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.5. Like other 5-star LCs, this one is tailor-made for the aforementioned Stellaron Hunter, so her abilities will be more effective on the battlefield. Since the Silver Wolf buff was introduced, this is the first time players are getting her rerun banner. Those who don’t have the 5-star item already might wonder if they should pull it or not.

Currently, this HoYoverse title features several options that are better than Silver Wolf’s signature weapon, Incessant Rain. Hence, you should save your Stellar Jade and get the alternatives.

Take a look at the section below to learn more about why you should not pull for Incessant Rain during the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.5.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Why you should skip Silver Wolf’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 second half, explored

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The following section takes a look at the unique effect of Silver Wolf’s signature Light Cone, Incessant Rain, at S1:

“Mirage of Reality: Increases the wearer's Effect Hit Rate by 24%. When the wearer deals DMG to an enemy that currently has 3 or more debuffs, increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 12%. After the wearer uses their Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, there is a 100% base chance to implant Aether Code on a random hit target that does not yet have it. Targets with Aether Code receive 12% increased DMG for 1 turn.”

In the current version of the title, Honkai Star Rail 3.5, players have access to several Nihility Light Cones that work better on Silver Wolf than her signature weapon. Among all, the best one that Trailblazers can get their hands on is a 4-star free-to-play LC, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts. Because of that, we recommend against pulling for Incessant Rain when the banner goes live during Version 3.5.

The F2P Light Cone, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, boosts Silver Wolf's EHR (Effect Hit Rate) and generates Energy for her whenever she hits a DEF-reduced enemy. This allows the Stellaron Hunter to trigger her Ultimate more often, garnering a decent amount of damage and making sure the adversaries stay debuffed.

Since Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is free, Trailblazers can easily S5 (Superimposition Level 5) it, boosting its effectiveness.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

