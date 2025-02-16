Is Squad worth playing in 2025?

Developed by Offworld Industries, Squad is a tactical FPS that has been a standout in the genre since its release in 2020. The game prioritizes teamwork, strategy, and realism over fast-paced arcade action, making it a unique experience. If you're looking for an immersive military simulation with deep strategic elements, Squad is absolutely worth playing in 2025.

Do note that this is a PC-exclusive game. On that note, here's everything you should know about the game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Squad stands out as a realistic tactical shooter

One of the game's defining features is its commitment to realism. The game offers large-scale battles with up to 100 players, where communication and coordination are essential. Unlike comparatively traditional shooters, this game requires teamwork, tactical planning, and proper use of vehicles and weapons to succeed. Players must rely on their squad leaders and work together to achieve victory.

If you are worried about the fact that not many players seem to be playing it, rest assured that Squad has maintained an active and dedicated player base over the years. According to VG Insights, a reputable game analytics website, the game has over six million unique players, with tens of thousands of unique players logging in daily. This indicates that finding matches won't be that difficult.

Squad has received over 150,000 lifetime reviews on Steam, with an overall Very Positive rating, suggesting that the community seems to be enjoying the game. Moreover, developers have been consistently improving the game with constant updates. In the last major update, which was in December 2024, the game introduced new armor mechanics and extended anti-tank guided missiles, among many other changes.

In conclusion, Squad remains a top-tier choice for players seeking a realistic and team-oriented FPS in 2025. With continuous updates, an engaged player base, and gameplay that emphasizes strategy and cooperation, it offers a deeply immersive experience.

Those interested can get this game on Steam by clicking here.

