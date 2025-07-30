Is Supervive available on PS5?

Supervive is currently unavailable on the PlayStation 5. Since its official launch on July 24, 2025, it has created waves in the PC gaming scene, receiving high acclaim for its thrilling mix of battle royale action and MOBA-style strategy. Developed by Theorycraft Games, Supervive had been gathering momentum during its lengthy beta phase – with its full launch, interest among console gamers has also begun to surge.

Here's the latest rundown on where things are at, and what might be coming next.

Supervive is not available on PS5

Supervive is currently available only on PC. Developer Theorycraft Games has taken a conscious decision to restrict the launch platform at the moment. This allows it to concentrate on providing a fine-tuned, well-optimized experience on one platform before moving on to others.

PlayStation 5 players can’t access Supervive just yet (Image via Theorycraft Games, NetEase Games)

Unfortunately, that means PS5 players can’t access Supervive just yet. No version of the game has been released for the PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch. Its absence on the PS5 is not due to a lack of demand but rather a conscious strategy aimed at stability and performance refinement in these early post-launch stages.

For those who have followed the game through its extended beta phase, this exclusive PC launch might not come as a big surprise. The developers had always prioritized building a core experience that runs smoothly, and now with Supervive finally out in version 1.0, they seem to be doubling down on that vision.

Future plans for Supervive

Regarding the PS5 future of Supervive, there is no stated timeline. Theorycraft Games and NetEase Games have remained silent regarding console support. No announcements, teasers, or set plans have been made for a PlayStation release. That being said, members of the gaming community are hoping that the game's growing popularity will eventually result in a port to consoles.

If you're a PS5 gamer, the best course of action is to stay connected with Supervive's official updates. Staying up-to-date with the developers on X or following the game's community channels is the most reasonable means of intercepting any upcoming news or updates.

In short, while Supervive is a splash in the world of PC gaming, PS5 players will have to wait.

