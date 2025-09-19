Is The Herta worth pulling for in Honkai Star Rail 3.6?

The first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 will feature The Herta’s rerun banner. This is the second time this Erudition unit has received a limited-time banner. Although it has been a while since The Herta debuted in HSR, she is still a meta-defining unit. Hence, Trailblazers who don’t have her added to their collection might wonder whether they should pull for her.

When The Herta’s rerun banner goes live during the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.6, Trailblazers can pull for the character. If you are saving for one of the upcoming characters, it's recommended that you take a look at how much Stellar Jade you will have left.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Why you should pull for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail 3.6, explored

Character Preview | The Herta ​ Hey, Trailblazers! Today, we bring you the character preview for The Herta (Erudition: Ice)!

When the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 commences, The Herta will go live. Then, players can roll for her through the correct gacha banner. Since she debuted back in version 3.0, many players have already added her to their collection. For a Total of five patches, she has been a meta-defining character who can deal an absurd amount of damage, even in various endgame activities.

Additionally, building a team with The Herta is quite simple, as you need to pair her with another Erudition unit. Her CRIT DMG gets boosted if the team has two characters following the aforementioned Path. Besides that, The Herta can deal a significant amount of damage with her abilities, especially her Skill.

While players may think the meta-defining characters might change with the release of the version 4.0 update, they are not quite wrong. However, in a previous Special program livestream, the developers announced that they will ensure every 5-star will be viable in most activities, allowing players to use most of their characters. Hence, players can roll for this Erudition unit without thinking much in Honkai Star Rail 3.6.

Moreover, if you struggle to finish activities like Pure Fiction, The Herta is the character for you.

For more articles related to this gacha title, Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

