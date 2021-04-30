There is a lot of hype for the new unit, Yanfei, in Genshin Impact.

Yanfei is a good unit, but players should temper their expectations if they summon her. To use her to her best potential, she requires a substantial amount of investment to reach the levels other similar units can achieve on their own. She is by no means bad, and certain players can really use what she provides in Genshin Impact.

It's vital to remember that Yanfei is a four-star unit. Hence, some players might not wish to invest so many materials into making them viable. This is especially true when the characters are so splashable that they can fit on every team comp. Somebody like Bennett is almost always worth the investment just because he enables so many good units. Unfortunately for Yanfei, she is good, but she requires a lot of investment to reach that level.

Is Yanfei really worth all the hype in Genshin Impact 1.5?

There are two types of players to consider in Genshin Impact: low-budget players and whales. F2P players fall under the former category, while hardcore P2W players (predictably) fall under the latter one. The answer to whether or not a player should fully commit to her will depend on how many copies they have of her.

Naturally, some players can choose to build her however they please. However, the purpose of this article is to enlighten players seeking to build her from an efficiency standpoint. After all, there are some objective aspects that make certain characters more viable than others.

Low-budget spenders/F2P

Yanfei isn't a particularly spectacular unit at C0. She's okay for sub-DPS, but there are numerous better options for low-budget spenders to consider. Some YouTubers have even gone as far as to say that they're disappointed with how she's performing in the current metagame.

Her C1 and C6 are the most significant constellations to consider, which means that F2P players are highly unlikely to make the most out of her. Plus, there is also the matter of having the right weapons and artifacts to make her useful. Given that low-budget spenders might not have ideal weapons or artifacts, it can make Yanfei seem even more disappointing than usual.

If these types of players are lucky enough to have the ideal weapons and artifacts. For example, something like Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds does good for Genshin Impact players seeking a CRIT build.

Of course, it bears repeating that Yanfei is a four-star unit. She is fairly easy to obtain, but so are a lot of other four-star units. She won't fulfill the role as a F2P player's main DPS, so these types of Genshin Impact players would have to consider building her in a sub-DPS manner.

Whales

There are many different types of whales out there, but this article will assume that a player of this archetype would have all of the necessary items to make Yanfei work. In the new Spiral Abyss, there will be moments where quick swapping won't be as viable as other strategies.

That said, Yanfei isn't noteworthy in Genshin Impact right now. She isn't an amazing, must-have unit for any content currently found in Genshin Impact. Even if a player has everything necessary to make her work, there are better alternatives. Considering whales will likely have every unit available to them, that means that Yanfei is just a mediocre unit presently.

As Yanfei's niche largely relies on her charged attacks, she can fulfill a valuable niche in future content. Just because the current meta does not favor her doesn't mean that future metas in Genshin Impact won't. miHoYo would have to release more content like the new Spiral Abyss that would necessitate players to use more regular attacks and fewer Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts.

Yanfei does excel in situations where the player doesn't swap often in Genshin impact. As mentioned previously, there aren't many opportunities for a player to prioritize that over quickswapping, but future updates in Genshin Impact can change that.

Should players go for Yanfei?

As Yanfei is a four-star unit, she'll likely not be a player's ideal summon (with that honor going to the respective five-star unit found in the same banner). In the 1.5 update for Genshin Impact, players can summon Zhongli.

So if a player is looking to get copies of Zhongli, then getting Yanfei is a bonus, if anything. There are several pieces of content in Genshin Impact that Zhongli excels at (unlike Yanfei presently), so players won't be hurt trying to hype themselves to summon Yanfei.

Although Yanfei is nothing special in the current Genshin Impact metagame, that doesn't mean that future content won't benefit her unique attributes. Only time will tell if Yanfei will be useful by then. Until then, she's an okay unit that a player often has better units to choose over her.