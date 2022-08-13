JGOD reveals his ideal loadout for the Titanium Trials in Call of Duty Warzone

The Season 4 Reloaded update of Call of Duty Warzone shifts into gear with the arrival of the Titanium Trials: Endurance game mode. The all-new game mode in collaboration with Terminator 2: Judgment Day went live on August 11 and will be a two-week event where players drop into Caldera to test themselves.

The game mode is inspired by the durability of Terminators, maximizing the base armor threshold of plates by 300 points as well as increasing the spawn rate of the Tempered Perk as ground loot, allowing players to recharge their armor much faster.

JGOD reveals his personal loadout for the Titanium Trials game mode in Call of Duty Warzone

JGOD, one of the Call of Duty Warzone community’s most reliable names when it comes to analyzing the new meta, recently shared his experience regarding the new game mode in Warzone called Titanium Trials: Endurance. He also emphasized the need to play this game mode as a team.

Players will be able to get their hands on a custom-built loadout loot table during Titanium Trials: Endurance catered to deliver the highest TTK gameplay, allowing for faster eliminations and ensuring a seamless Warzone victory. In his latest YouTube video, JGOD revealed the ideal loadout that he personally uses for Titanium Trials:

KG M40 (Primary)

Some of the available blueprints for the KG M40 (Image via Activision)

The KG M40 appears to have dethroned the NZ-41 in the meta of the Season 4 Reloaded update. The update brought significant changes to the NZ-41’s recoil, making it a little more unpredictable than its previous laser-like state.

That being the case, the KG M40 assault rifle from Call of Duty Vanguard provides excellent long-range coverage and is JGOD’s ideal choice as a primary weapon.

KG M40 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shroud

Reisdorf 720mm Shroud Underbarrel: M1930 strife Angled

M1930 strife Angled Stock: VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drum

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drum Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

This loadout aims to provide maximum damage output at longer ranges with almost minimal recoil, good bullet velocity, and excellent TTK, making it ideal for a game mode that favors quick eliminations.

Taking inspiration from the preferred build that JGOD suggested in his long-range meta reveal, a few adjustments have been made by him for this game mode, most notably the use of the Fully Loaded perk.

This perk provides users with maximum ammo when this weapon is equipped and is great for team-based game modes such as Titanium Trials, since players will run out of bullets pretty quickly due to opponents having higher armor health.

Marco 5 (Secondary)

Some of the available blueprints for the Marco 5 in-game (Image via Activision)

JGOD personally prefers the Marco 5 as his ideal choice for the close-range meta. The new SMG was released with the launch of Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 back in June 2022 and quickly rose up the ranks as a meta weapon, competing against the likes of the H4 Blixen and Armaguerra 43. JGOD’s preferred attachments for the Marco 5 are as follows:

Marco 5 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Stock: Imerito FR

Imerito FR Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Momentum

Momentum Perk 2: Quick

While the weapon received balances to its performance with recent patches and updates, the Marco 5 builds have been consistent so far. The Mark VI Skeletal underbarrel, combined with the Taped Grip rear grip and Momentum perk, provides impressive movement speed and maneuverability to players.

The need for good movement speed is significant for Titanium Trials because players will face off against opponents on Caldera, one of the biggest Warzone maps that has large open areas and favors long-range combat. Having a speed advantage will allow players to get behind cover quickly when being shot at from multiple angles.

Season 4 Reloaded is live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

