JGOD unveils quickscope loadouts for one-shot meta sniper rifles in Warzone 2 Season 3

JGOD, one of the most renowned Warzone 2 meta experts and analysts, recently took to YouTube to share the best quickscope loadouts for the Season 3 meta one-shot snipers, the FJX Imperium and MCPR-300. In the third season, they introduced new changes that enabled particular snipers to one-shot their targets with specialized ammunition.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 also introduced plenty of exciting new content, including a brand new DMZ experience, new gameplay mechanics, two new unlockable weapons through the Season 3 Battle Pass, the Trophy Hunt seasonal event, the return of Plunder game mode, exclusive bundles in the store, and much more as the season progresses.

JGOD reveals quickscope builds for the FJX Imperium and MCPR-300 sniper rifle in Season 3 of Warzone 2

The Season 3 update brought some notable changes to Warzone, one of which, as mentioned in the patch notes, is the ability for sniper rifles to one-shot opponents using the Explosive ammunition attachment, which proves highly beneficial in team-based modes on Warzone 2, where players could get the upper hand due to the numbers advantage.

The ability to one-shot opponents is limited to the MCPR-300 tactical sniper rifle and the newly released FJX Imperium, which players can unlock for free by progressing through the battle pass.

In his latest video, JGOD emphasizes the need to quickscope since mobility is an essential feature in Warzone 2. Saving those crucial seconds could help your team reach for that coveted Warzone Victory. He emphasizes two specific attachments for the snipers: a laser for faster ADS speed and the Forge TAC Delta 4 scope, which provides little to no sniper glint.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the following JGOD's preferred quickscope builds for the meta one-shot sniper rifles in Season 3 of Warzone 2:

FJX Imperium

The FJX Imperium in Warzone 2 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

FJX Imperium recommended attachments:

Muzzle: NILSOUND-90

NILSOUND-90 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW / 1mW Quick Fire Laser

VLK LZR 7mW / 1mW Quick Fire Laser Optic: Forge TAC Delta 4

Forge TAC Delta 4 Ammunition: .408 Explosive

.408 Explosive Rear Grip: Skull-40

Based on the classic Intervention sniper rifle from previous Call of Duty titles, the FJX Imperium delivers impressive lethality. The mentioned build enhances it further through the .408 Explosive rounds, which deliver that extra damage to eliminate targets upon successful impact to the head. Contrary to JGOD's FJX Imperium's long-range meta loadout, he focuses on a more mobile build for this weapon this time.

Using the Forge TAC Delta 4 weapon optic, players can get an accurate picture with a 5.5x magnification, which benefits medium to long-range engagements. The scope is much lighter than other zoomed optics or even the stock one, and it also has an almost negligible sniper glint that would leave your targets confused about where the shots might be coming from.

The VLK LZR 7mW significantly increases the weapon's aim-down sight speed and sprint-to-fire speed, allowing players to quickscope. However, while aiming, there is a visible red laser that could be detected by opponents and give away your position. Hence, JGOD suggests the use of 1mW Quick Fire if players opt for a more stealthy build.

MCPR-300

The MCPR-300 in Warzone 2 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

MCPR-300 Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: NILSOUND-90

NILSOUND-90 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Forge TAC Delta 4

Forge TAC Delta 4 Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

.300 Mag Explosive Magazine: 5-Round Mag

JGOD considers the MCPR-300 better than the FJX Imperium due to the weapon's comparatively faster reload speed. Furthermore, the smaller 5-Round Mag allows for even faster reloads with added player mobility. The major takeaway from the build is that the FSS OLE-V laser, similar to the VLK LZR 7mW, improves ADS and sprint-to-fire speed and is a visible red laser when aiming.

As in the previous FJX Imperium build, the MCPR-300 also uses explosive rounds, but this time it is the .300 Mag Explosive. The Forge Tac Delta weapon scope is also equipped to benefit from a faster ADS speed.

By maxing out the weapon's level and unlocking the tuning option thanks to Modern Warfare 2's Gunsmith 2, players can fine-tune the attachments to enhance the bullet velocity and ADS speed further.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

