Kafka E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

With Kafka’s rerun banner going live in Honkai Star Rail, many players will pull for her. Besides the character, her Light Cone is also available in the respective banner. Hence, players who have some Jades lying around will get the 5-star item. Since both her Eidolons and Light Cone boost her fighting prowess by a significant margin, players might wonder which one they should get.

If you cannot decide on what to get in Honkai Star Rail, it's best to pull for Kafka’s Eidolon One, Da Capo, over her 5-star weapon. If you are wondering why, take a look at the following section, as it details the reasons.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Why players should pull for Kafka’s Eidolon One in Honkai Star Rail, explored

Kafka's first Eidolon, Da Capo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The following section details what effects Da Capo, Kafka’s first Eidolon, can grant her in Honkai Star Rail:

“When using an attack, has a 100% base chance to increase the DoT taken by the target by 30% for 2 turns.”

We recommend pulling for Da Capo in Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 over Kafka’s signature weapon, because the former proves to be more valuable than the latter. The Eidolon can easily boost the amount of damage the enemies receive from DoT for a couple of turns, two to be exact, whenever Kafka attacks an enemy. Since she can trigger this effect without having to do much, Trailblazers can easily keep it activated at all times.

Currently, the most effective Light Cone on Kafka is not her signature but a free-to-play option named Before the Tutorial Mission Starts. Since it can be acquired from the Simulated Universe’s Herta’s Store, Trailblazers can easily S5 it. With the right build using this LC, Kafka can easily get her Ultimate back in merely one rotation, allowing her to deal an absurd amount of damage during the fight.

Hence, we recommend pulling for Kafka’s Eidolon One, Da Capo, and get this 4-star F2P LC instead.

