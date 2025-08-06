Is Kafka's signature Light Cone worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 3.5?

Kafka’s signature Light Cone will be available alongside her rerun banner during phase one of Honkai Star Rail 3.5. Trailblazers who already own the character but weren’t lucky enough to get their hands on this 5-star gear will finally be able to get it. However, many players don't have enough Stellar Jades; hence, need to spend their resources carefully. As the DoT characters are making a comeback, players might wonder if Patience Is All You Need is worth getting.

When Honkai Star Rail 3.5 commences, Trailblazers can pull for Patience Is All You Need. For those wondering, here's discusses why you should roll for the 5-star item in version 3.5.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Why should you pull for Kafka’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.5, explored

Patience Is All You Need (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

At Superimposition Level 1, Kafka’s signature weapon, Patience Is All You Need, can grant the following effects to its wearer:

“Spider Web: Increases DMG dealt by the wearer by 24%. After every attack launched by wearer, their SPD increases by 4.8%, stacking up to 3 times. If the wearer hits an enemy target that is not afflicted by Erode, there is a 100% base chance to inflict Erode to the target. Enemies afflicted with Erode are also considered to be Shocked and will receive Lightning DoT at the start of each turn equal to 60% of the wearer's ATK, lasting for 1 turn.”

In Honkai Star Rail 3.5, you should consider pulling for Patience Is All You Need if you don’t have the Light Cone. Although the Nihility unit has several alternatives that are just as potent as her signature weapon, most of these options are signature Light Cones of other 5-star characters. So, getting them might be a little hard, as players must wait for the specific LC’s rerun banner.

Besides that, Patience Is All You Need is an excellent piece of gear as it can boost its wearer’s overall damage and SPD, simultaneously. Additionally, it helps the wielder to inflict extra DoT debuffs on the enemies, increasing the unit’s damage.

As mentioned, if you already have Kafka added to your collection and are looking for a way to boost her fighting prowess, Patience Is All You Need is a must-pull Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.5.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

