Killing Floor 3 matchmaking not working error: Possible fixes and reasons

The Killing Floor 3 matchmaking not working error is a recurring issue that currently prevents many players from entering the game. Owing to this frustrating gamers worldwide are unable to join matches, and even if they get into server queues, they are kicked out. Many players have taken to platforms like Steam and the KF3 subreddit to report this problem. But the developers are yet to release a fix.

This article delves into some potential fixes for the Killing Floor 3 matchmaking not working error.

Note: The potential solutions mentioned in this article are not guaranteed to work for every user.

Possible solutions for Killing Floor 3 matchmaking not working error

Probable reasons for matchmaking not working error

The matchmaking not working error could be related to game servers or any other issue on the server side. The game servers could delay matchmaking due to overloads and outages when a huge number of players try to access the title. Matchmaking problems can also stem from the client side when the user has a bad connection or corrupted game files.

Possible solutions for the matchmaking error

Here are all the possible solutions for the Killing Floor 3 matchmaking not working error:

1) Check internet connection

A faulty internet connection can cause issues in the game. Killing Floor 3 requires a stable network connection, and any interference or instability can kick you out of the matchmaking pool. Update your wifi drivers if you are on a wireless connection. For those on a wired connection, check your Ethernet cable and try resetting or restarting your modem.

2) Repair corrupted game files

Verifying game files on Steam (Image via Valve)

Bad game files may be the culprit behind the Killing Floor 3 matchmaking not working error. Here's how you can fix that on your PC:

Open the Steam launcher and head to the Library tab.

In the Library tab, right-click on Killing Floor 3 and select Properties.

Open the Installed Files menu in the dialogue box that pops up and click on Verify integrity of game files .

. Wait for the file verification to complete; it could take as much as a few seconds to a few minutes.

Restart Steam and launch your game to see if the fix has worked.

3) Adjust anti-virus settings

Anti-virus and firewall settings can often block your game, causing issues like the matchmaking error. You can create an exception for Killing Floor 3 in your Anti-virus software. If that is not possible, then disable virus protection and try to launch the game and check if the matchmaking is fixed.

