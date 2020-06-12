King of the Hill mode in GTA Online: All you need to know

Let's take a look at the King of the Hill mode in GTA Online and its features.

Fight to claim every hill as your territory in this game mode.

King of the Hill. Image: Rockstar Games.

If you are a regular GTA Online player, you must be aware of the King of the Hill mode by now. If not, you do not need to feel left out as we'll be taking a look at what the mode is about.

During the Jugular Week event, a new game mode was introduced in GTA Online named King of the Hill. This is a part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update.

How to become the King of the Hills in GTA Online

In this game mode in GTA Online, you need to be in charge of the three checkpoints around the map within a given time frame. These checkpoints are referred to as the Hills. These Hills are located at three different locations in the map and are easily distinguishable because of the coloured circles which mark their locations. If the circle is red, it means somebody else has already occupied the hill, if it is blue then it is a friendly zone for you and if it is white then it means that the hill is neutral. You can choose to play this mode in GTA Online with or without a team.

When the match begins, all the hills are neutral. When you enter the circle in a hill's vicinity, it will take you 3 seconds to capture the hill. If you are able to capture it then you will see the circle turn blue and on the other hand your enemy will see it as red.

Your duty will be to capture as many Hills as possible and fill the bar located at the bottom right corner of the screen. When you capture a Hill you get points, and these points fill up the bars. You need to ensure that you get your bar filled before the other players. If you are successful, you will be declared as the winner. If time falls short, the one with the most filled bar will win.