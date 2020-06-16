Lamar Davis in GTA 5: All You Need to Know

Lamar Davis is one of the funniest and compelling characters in a GTA game, and is a fan-favourite.

Lamar is Franklin's childhood friend and they share what is perhaps the best portrayal of friendship in any GTA game.

Lamar Davis in GTA V

If there ever was an award for the 'Funniest Character in a video game', then Lamar Davis from GTA V would win that award every year without a doubt.

He is the sort of character that grows on you, but that depends on whether you're willing to sympathize with Lamar's struggles and relate to his beliefs.

A childhood friend of Franklin Clinton, both him and Franklin grew up in Chamberlain Hills. They subsequently became part of the Chamberlain Gangster Families (CGF) as they grew up.

The friends later went on to form their own gang called Forum Gangsters as Franklin grew tired of not being able to make money with the CGF. He wanted to do more than just being caught up with gang violence.

Franklin chose to abandon his gang banging days and leave behind the CGF and Forum onto greener pastures with Michael de Santa. Lamar, on the other hand, chooses to stay and according to him "make his money in the 'hood".

Lamar Davis appears in both GTA 5's single player campaign as well as GTA: Online as a contact who gives the protagonists various missions.

Lamar Davis: Funniest character in a GTA game

Lamar Davis in GTA: Online

Lamar Davis is possibly one of the wittiest characters in all GTA games. Even though he is one of the funniest and wittiest characters in the game, Lamar often makes bad decisions that leads to him and Franklin getting into trouble quite often.

Lamar's impulsive decision making is what causes him and Franklin to butt heads every now and then. Even though Lamar represents the sort of life Franklin wants to leave behind, he is still a great character.

Franklin eventually chooses to save Lamar when he is captured by the Ballas. This suggests that Franklin, despite all his differences with Lamar, loves him and will always have his back.

The relationship between Franklin and Lamar is one of the most realistic portrayals of friendship in the GTA games.