Lampadati Felon GT in GTA 5: All you need to know

GTA 5 and Online together might have one of the most impressive collections of cars in any open-world game ever. Rockstar Games had shipped the game- both GTA V and Online- with an extensive collection of cars for the players to pick from or buy in the game.

Rockstar Games have also been adding vehicles to GTA Online with periodic updates, and the collection keeps getting bigger with each one. Vehicles in GTA V aren't just restricted to cars, but also bikes, jets, tanks and boats.

The player can spend millions of GTA$ just buying cars, but remember, in GTA Online, players will need to have a garage to store vehicles in. Therefore, before buying a vehicle, you might want to consider investing in a garage or a high-end apartment in the game.

GTA Online also has the option for players to sell cars and not just the ones they have. Players can steal cars off the street and sell it at Los Santos Customs, and one of the favourite cars for players to sell is the Lampadati Felon GT.

Lampadati Felon GT in GTA Online

"The GT is a 2-door convertible variant of the standard Felon because nothing puts the damper on a midlife crisis quicker than a pair of screaming kids in the back seat." ―Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Felon GT is a convertible variant of the Lampadati Felon and is also inspired by the 2010 Maserati GranCabrio and Jaguar XF. The car can be bought from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $95,000.

Players can sell the Lampadati Felon GT after stealing it off the street to make a quick $9,000. It is one of the community's favourite cars in terms of resale value.

Therefore, it is always advisable to be on the lookout for the Lampadati Felon GT in order to make quick money for little to no effort.