League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta release for iOS gets delayed

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s development and open beta release seem to be having one hiccup after another in 2020.

The League of Legends-based mobile game was supposed to have its open beta servers alive and kicking all over the world by the first half of 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the game release got delayed and by the end of 2020, Riot Games seem to be struggling to even put up region-specific beta servers.

In a recent tweet, Michael Chow, the Executive Producer of Riot Games, talked about all the difficulties that Wild Rift’s development was facing, and why its open beta servers were getting delayed in regions like India, North America and South America.

A message to Wild Rift’s 2021 beta regions from executive producer, Michael Chow



(also available on @wildriftBR @wildriftLATAM) pic.twitter.com/G5qMe8ia0V — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 26, 2020

However, the problem for the Wild Rift dev team doesn’t end there as recent developments would suggest that its region-specific open beta releases are having severe technical difficulties.

Phase one of Wild Rift’s open beta went live yesterday on Android in the regions of:

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

Brunei

Cambodia

Laos

Myanmar

Timor-Leste

And it would seem that the game was entertaining more bugs than actual gameplay content upon its release.

League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta release delayed for iOS devices

Due to some technical issues with the regional Open beta release, the release of iOS was delayed. Related to this, the release of the #wildrift animated film has also been postponed. pic.twitter.com/oc1FkCYhnW — Wild Rift News (@wildriftNEWS) October 28, 2020

Advertisement

In a recent tweet, the Wild Rift devs mentioned that the game’s release for the iOS platform will be delayed because of the technical issues of the open beta launch.

They wrote:

“Due to some technical issues with the regional Open beta release, the release of iOS was delayed. Related to this, the release of the #wildrift animated film has also been postponed.”

The region-specific open beta launch for Wild Rift has been very buggy. The problem with the game is so big that there has even been an Open Beta Bug Megathread in the game’s primary subreddit.

Riot Games will, therefore, be stalling the iOS release for now, before they completely solve the issues.

Moreover, Wild Rift is not the only Riot Games IP that was afflicted with a bit of bad luck in the last 24 hours.

Real talk: 1.11 has been a technical nightmare.



In 30 minutes, we'll be rolling back the patch for North America, Brazil, and LATAM (one at a time). We're also delaying all other regions until we get a fix. We know we've said this every patch, but thanks for sticking by. [1/2] — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 27, 2020

Valorant has also seen an incredible amount of bugs with their latest patch 1.11, and Riot Games have deemed it fit to roll back the changes for America, Brazil, and LATAM while delaying the update for the rest of the region.