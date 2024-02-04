Lingshu Courtyard Spirit Carp locations in Genshin Impact

Lingshu Courtyard is an underground cave located in Genshin Impact's Yaodie Valley. It is also a point of interest in one of the World Quests in Chenyu Vale, so you may already be familiar with this place. You can find three Spirit Carps inside the cavern and offer them to the Votive Rainjade for several in-game rewards, such as Acquaint Fates, Intertwined Fates, and character talent level-up material.

This article will cover the exact locations of all three Spirit Carps in the Lingshu Courtyard and guide you on how to obtain them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Locations of three Spirit Carps in Lingshu Courtyard

Spirit Carp #1

You can find the first Spirit Carp as soon as you enter Lingshu Courtyard (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Spirit Carp can be found on top of a stalagmite in the pool of water as soon as you jump down from the cave entrance to enter the Lingshu Courtyard.

Spirit Carp #2

Use the Golden Carp's leap to get to the hanging jar (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have collected the first item, head further into the cave. You will find the second Spirit Carp inside one of the jars hanging from the roof. If you have already completed Genshin Impact's Silently the Butterfly Crosses the Valley World Quest, then you can use the Golden Carp's leap across the Sacred Simulacrum statue to get to the jar.

However, if you haven't done the quest, you need to climb the walls or a rock nearby and glide towards it. Another option is to start the Time Trial on the other side of the cave since it will take you to one of the nearby floating jars, where you will find one of the butterflies from the aforementioned quest. From there, you can use Golden Carp's leap or just glide to the jar with Spirit Carp.

Spirit Carp #3

Location of the third Spirit Carp (Image via HoYoverse)

For the third Spirit Carp, head northwest and climb the rocks to get to the cave on the upper ground. You will find the entrance blocked by a spider. Blow the nearby Pyro barrel to remove it and head in. Depending on whether you have completed the World Quest, you may or may not find a few enemies inside.

In any case, you can find the third Spirit Carp at the tip of the stalagmite hanging from the roof.

