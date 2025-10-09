Little Nightmares 3 release countdown: Start time for all regions

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 09, 2025 06:59 GMT
Little Nightmares 3 release countdown
Little Nightmares 3 will be released on October 9, 2025 (Image via Supermassive Games)

Little Nightmares 3 is set to release on October 9, 2025, for various platforms. The franchise takes a different approach with this title, as you can now play on your own or as well as with a friend in online co-op using two characters. So, even if your friend doesn't own the game, they will be able to participate in the journey using the Friend’s Pass if you have the game.

Nevertheless, here's a release countdown for Little Nightmares 3, as well as information on when it will be available in different regions.

Little Nightmares 3 release time countdown

Little Nightmares 3 release time for various regions (Image via Ubisoft)
Little Nightmares 3 release time for various regions (Image via Ubisoft)

While the title launches on both Steam (PC) and multiple consoles, the release time is different. Here is a timer that counts down to Little Nightmares 3's release time for PC as it launches simultaneously in all regions:

Here is detailed information regarding the game's Steam (PC) release time across the world:

  • PDT: 3 pm, October 9, 2025
  • CDT: 5 pm, October 9, 2025
  • EDT: 6 pm, October 9, 2025
  • COT: 5 pm, October 9, 2025
  • BRT: 7 pm, October 9, 2025
  • BST: 11 pm, October 9, 2025
  • CEST: 12 am, October 10, 2025
  • EEST: 1 am, October 10, 2025
  • SAST: 12 am, October 10, 2025
  • AST: 1 am, October 10, 2025
  • GST: 2 am, October 10, 2025
  • UTC +3: 1 am, October 10, 2025
  • SGT: 6 am, October 10, 2025
  • CST: 6 am, October 10, 2025
  • KST: 7 am, October 10, 2025
  • JST: 7 am, October 10, 2025
  • AEDT: 9 am, October 10, 2025
  • NZDT: 11 am, October 10, 2025

Here is detailed information regarding the game's console release time across the world:

  • PDT: 9 pm, October 9, 2025
  • CDT: 11 pm, October 9, 2025
  • EDT: 12 am, October 10, 2025
  • COT: 11 pm, October 9, 2025
  • BRT: 1 am, October 10, 2025
  • BST: 12 am, October 10, 2025
  • CEST: 12 am, October 10, 2025
  • EEST: 12 am, October 10, 2025
  • SAST: 12 am, October 10, 2025
  • AST: 12 am, October 10, 2025
  • GST: 12 am, October 10, 2025
  • UTC +3: 12 am, October 10, 2025
  • SGT: 12 am, October 10, 2025
  • CST: 12 am, October 10, 2025
  • KST: 12 am, October 10, 2025
  • JST: 12 am, October 10, 2025
  • AEDT: 12 am, October 10, 2025
  • NZDT: 12 am, October 10, 2025

Little Nightmares 3 PC system requirements explored

Here are the 4K, recommended, and minimum PC system requirements for playing Little Nightmares 3:

Ultra/4K system requirements

  • OS: Windows 11
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, 10 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 16 GB
  • RAY TRACING: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, 16 GB or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, 24 GB MEMORY: 16 GB RAM

Recommended system requirements

  • OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 (8 GB) / AMD RX 6800
  • MEMORY: 12 GB RAM
Minimum system requirements

  • OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580
  • MEMORY: 8 GB RAM

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Debayan Saha
