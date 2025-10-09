Little Nightmares 3 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Little Nightmares 3 is set to release on October 9, 2025, for various platforms. The franchise takes a different approach with this title, as you can now play on your own or as well as with a friend in online co-op using two characters. So, even if your friend doesn't own the game, they will be able to participate in the journey using the Friend’s Pass if you have the game.Nevertheless, here's a release countdown for Little Nightmares 3, as well as information on when it will be available in different regions.Little Nightmares 3 release time countdownLittle Nightmares 3 release time for various regions (Image via Ubisoft)While the title launches on both Steam (PC) and multiple consoles, the release time is different. Here is a timer that counts down to Little Nightmares 3's release time for PC as it launches simultaneously in all regions:Here is detailed information regarding the game's Steam (PC) release time across the world:PDT: 3 pm, October 9, 2025CDT: 5 pm, October 9, 2025EDT: 6 pm, October 9, 2025COT: 5 pm, October 9, 2025BRT: 7 pm, October 9, 2025BST: 11 pm, October 9, 2025CEST: 12 am, October 10, 2025EEST: 1 am, October 10, 2025SAST: 12 am, October 10, 2025AST: 1 am, October 10, 2025GST: 2 am, October 10, 2025UTC +3: 1 am, October 10, 2025SGT: 6 am, October 10, 2025CST: 6 am, October 10, 2025KST: 7 am, October 10, 2025JST: 7 am, October 10, 2025AEDT: 9 am, October 10, 2025NZDT: 11 am, October 10, 2025Here is detailed information regarding the game's console release time across the world:PDT: 9 pm, October 9, 2025CDT: 11 pm, October 9, 2025EDT: 12 am, October 10, 2025COT: 11 pm, October 9, 2025BRT: 1 am, October 10, 2025BST: 12 am, October 10, 2025CEST: 12 am, October 10, 2025EEST: 12 am, October 10, 2025SAST: 12 am, October 10, 2025AST: 12 am, October 10, 2025GST: 12 am, October 10, 2025UTC +3: 12 am, October 10, 2025SGT: 12 am, October 10, 2025CST: 12 am, October 10, 2025KST: 12 am, October 10, 2025JST: 12 am, October 10, 2025AEDT: 12 am, October 10, 2025NZDT: 12 am, October 10, 2025Also read: 5 best adventure games to play while you wait for Little Nightmares 3Little Nightmares 3 PC system requirements exploredHere are the 4K, recommended, and minimum PC system requirements for playing Little Nightmares 3:Ultra/4K system requirementsOS: Windows 11CPU: Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 5 7600XGPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, 10 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 16 GBRAY TRACING: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, 16 GB or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, 24 GB MEMORY: 16 GB RAMRecommended system requirementsOS: Windows 11 (64-bit)CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 (8 GB) / AMD RX 6800MEMORY: 12 GB RAMMinimum system requirementsOS: Windows 11 (64-bit)CPU: Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580MEMORY: 8 GB RAMCheck out more gaming news and updates below:Best games to buy from the Steam Autumn Sale 2025How old is Atsu in Ghost of YoteiIs there romance in Digimon Story Time Stranger?League of Legends patch 25.20 notes