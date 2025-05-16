Location of Gold Ingot in Cash Cleaner Simulator

In Cash Cleaner Simulator, gold ingots don’t show up early. Coupled with that, the game gives you almost no hints about where or when to find them. If you're running around searching every room for shiny loot, you're wasting time. These high-value bars only appear after the Vault Room becomes accessible, which ties into late-game progression.
This guide will explain how you can get Gold Ingots in-game.
Gold Ingot location in Cash Cleaner Simulator
Gold Ingots are tied directly to the Vault Room, which unlocks after you progress far enough in the main missions and trigger a story event by sitting in your office chair at the right time. Most players unlock the Vault around level 25, though some have seen it open slightly earlier depending on how they play.
Once the Vault Room unlocks, go inside and check the shelves — gold ingots will start appearing there. They aren’t used for laundering like regular cash but remain tied to upcoming missions. If the Vault hasn’t opened yet, make sure you’ve filled and emptied the Piggy Bank, then sit in the office chair again to trigger the next story event.
Finding gold ingots isn’t random — it’s all about completing the right progress milestones. Just keep completing missions, laundering money through the Piggy Bank, and sitting in the office chair when you’re out of tasks. Eventually, the Vault Room will open, unlocking access to gold and a new stage in your cleanup career.
Also read — Cash Cleaner Simulator: How to open the Vault
