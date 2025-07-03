Magellan Evaluation in Death Stranding 2, explained

The Magellan Evaluation in Death Stranding 2 affects how many likes you earn when using the DHV Magellan for cargo deliveries. While it's a convenient option for fast travel, choosing the Magellan comes with a big downside you need to know about.

In this article, we’ll break down the Magellan Evaluation in Death Stranding 2 to help you understand how it works and why it matters.

What is the Magellan Evaluation in Death Stranding 2?

Magellan Evaluation is a penalty system that reduces the Likes you receive when delivering via the DHV Magellan. Likes represent how well you connect with facilities and NPCs. They push your Facility Connection levels higher, unlock gear, schematics, and better rewards. The game expects you to traverse terrain on foot or with vehicles, rewarding the effort with Likes.

Magellan Evaluation in Death Stranding 2 is a penalty on earned likes (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

When you use the Magellan, expect a big drop in earned Likes, regardless of distance or cargo weight. Since many game mechanics, including new equipment, depend on Likes, reducing them can slow down your progress.

How big is the penalty?

A delivery that would normally get you 400 Likes might give only 100 when done with the help of DHV Magellan. That’s a straight 75 percent drop. While it may save time, it can cost you valuable connection boosts and unlocks.

Consider the Magellan as an emergency shortcut. It’s great when you need to beat the clock or avoid danger, but using it routinely will hurt your long‑term gain. Plan around its evaluation cost by reserving it for critical situations.

Use it only when you’re short on time or battling environmental hazards that make traversal risky, like Timefall, BT zones, and vehicle issues. For routine deliveries, stick to the open world and travel via trucks, walking, Monorail, or Monorail extensions.

In short, the Magellan Evaluation in Death Stranding 2 penalizes your Likes drastically to encourage traditional traversal. Use the DHV Magellan only when time or danger demands it. For regular deliveries, stick to roads, rail, or on-foot travel to earn the most Likes and level up facilities faster, unlocking more of what the game has to offer.

