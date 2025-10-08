Marathon Closed Technical Test (October 2025): How to apply

Bungie’s Marathon has had quite a rocky journey so far, with multiple delays, controversies, and several closed playtests that didn’t go as planned. Finally, the developers have officially opened registrations for yet another Marathon Closed Technical Test, which aims to focus on gameplay refinements and new maps. This time, the playtest will be available on multiple platforms.On that note, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming playtest of Bungie's Marathon.Marathon Closed Technical Test: Everything you need to knowThis is a limited playtest meant to check the progress that the developers at Bungie have made since Marathon's Alpha version. According the the official blog, it will feature three maps, five runner shells, proximity chat, and a solo queue mode.Important datesThe test will run from October 22, 2025, at 10 am Eastern Time, to October 28, 2025, at 10 am Eastern Time. The applications are currently open for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation via the official website until October 16, 2025, at 7 am Eastern Time.Additionally, PC players will also be able to apply through Steam from October 13, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time until October 26, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern Time.How to applyInterested players are required to fill out the application form on the Bungie website and link their Discord account. Do note that it is not an Open Beta, and filling the application form is mandatory. Additionally, filling out the form or participating in previous playtests does not guarantee access to the upcoming Closed Technical Test.Here's the Marathon Closed Technical Test application link for all platforms:Application form: Bungie.netSystem requirementsHere are the official minimum requirements for the Marathon Closed Technical Test:Processor: Intel Core i5-6600GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TiRAM: 8 GBOS: Windows 10 (64-bit)That's everything you need to know about the upcoming Marathon Closed Technical Test. For more information, read the official blog here.Read more articles here:Black Ops 7 Beta end countdown: Time for all regionsARC Raiders Server Slam open playtest: Start date and how to joinBattlefield 6 Beta crosses 20 million players: Is the franchise back?Battlefield 6 Open Beta statistics exploredSWAPMEAT announces Early Access release date alongside Steam Next Fest demo