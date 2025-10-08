Marathon Closed Technical Test (October 2025): How to apply

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Oct 08, 2025 13:04 GMT
Marathon Closed Technical Test announced (Image via Bungie)
Marathon Closed Technical Test announced (Image via Bungie)

Bungie’s Marathon has had quite a rocky journey so far, with multiple delays, controversies, and several closed playtests that didn’t go as planned. Finally, the developers have officially opened registrations for yet another Marathon Closed Technical Test, which aims to focus on gameplay refinements and new maps. This time, the playtest will be available on multiple platforms.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming playtest of Bungie's Marathon.

Marathon Closed Technical Test: Everything you need to know

This is a limited playtest meant to check the progress that the developers at Bungie have made since Marathon's Alpha version. According the the official blog, it will feature three maps, five runner shells, proximity chat, and a solo queue mode.

Important dates

The test will run from October 22, 2025, at 10 am Eastern Time, to October 28, 2025, at 10 am Eastern Time. The applications are currently open for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation via the official website until October 16, 2025, at 7 am Eastern Time.

Additionally, PC players will also be able to apply through Steam from October 13, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time until October 26, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern Time.

How to apply

Interested players are required to fill out the application form on the Bungie website and link their Discord account. Do note that it is not an Open Beta, and filling the application form is mandatory. Additionally, filling out the form or participating in previous playtests does not guarantee access to the upcoming Closed Technical Test.

Here's the Marathon Closed Technical Test application link for all platforms:

System requirements

Here are the official minimum requirements for the Marathon Closed Technical Test:

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-6600
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

That's everything you need to know about the upcoming Marathon Closed Technical Test. For more information, read the official blog here.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
