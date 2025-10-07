Black Ops 7 beta end countdown: Time for all regions

The Black Ops 7 beta end countdown lets you track exactly how much time is left to enjoy the beta phase. Once it concludes, you’ll need to purchase the full game and return when it officially launches on November 14, 2025.The beta will now end on October 9, 2025, at 9 am PT, following a one-day extension from its original end date of October 8, 2025.This article provides a live countdown to the Black Ops 7 beta’s conclusion, along with the exact end date and time for different regions.End countdown for Black Ops 7 betaAs mentioned above, Black Ops 7 beta will conclude on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 9 am PT. It was originally scheduled to end on October 8, 2025, but the developers extended it by one day, giving you an extra 24 hours to enjoy the beta and all its content.Here is the precise countdown to the beta’s end, allowing you to track exactly how much time remains.Also read: When does Black Ops 7 Zombies beta end? New extended date and time explainedBlack Ops 7 beta end date and time across different regionsTo know when the beta is ending in your region, check the list below, which shows the exact end time for different time zones. Time zonesDate and timePacific Standard Time (PST)October 8, 2025, at 10 AMMountain Standard Time (MST)October 8, 2025,at 11 AMCentral Standard Time (CST)October 8, 2025,at 12 PMEastern Standard Time (EST)October 8, 2025,at 1 PMGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)October 8, 2025,at 5 PMCentral European Summer Time (CEST)October 8, 2025,at 7 PMEastern European Summer Time (EEST)October 8, 2025,at 8 PMMoscow Standard Time (MSK)October 8, 2025,at 8 PMIndian Standard Time (IST)October 8, 2025,at 10:30 PMChina Standard Time (CST)October 9, 2025,at 1 AMJapan Standard Time (JST)October 9, 2025,at 2 AMAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)October 9, 2025,at 3 AMAlso read: All BO7 beta Dark Ops challenges and rewardsAll available content in the Black Ops 7 betaHere’s everything included in the beta phase:Playlists Open MoshpitMoshpitOpen Hardcore MoshpitSearch &amp; DestroyMaps MultiplayerToshin (NEW)The ForgeCortexExposureImprintBlackheartZombiesVandorn Farm (Survival)ModesMultiplayerTeam DeathmatchHardcore Team DeathmatchDominationHardcore Team DeathmatchHardpointKill ConfirmedOverloadSearch and DestroyTraining CourseZombiesSurvivalTraining CourseFor the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT eventHow to unlock Loadouts in BO7BO7 beta crashing on PC error: All possible fixesBO7 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specifications exploredBest M8A1 loadout in Black Ops 7BO7 &quot;You do not have access to this version&quot; error: All possible fixes