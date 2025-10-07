Black Ops 7 beta end countdown: Time for all regions

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Oct 07, 2025 12:19 GMT
Black Ops 7 beta end countdown (Image via Activision)
Black Ops 7 beta end countdown (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops 7 beta end countdown lets you track exactly how much time is left to enjoy the beta phase. Once it concludes, you’ll need to purchase the full game and return when it officially launches on November 14, 2025.

Ad

The beta will now end on October 9, 2025, at 9 am PT, following a one-day extension from its original end date of October 8, 2025.

This article provides a live countdown to the Black Ops 7 beta’s conclusion, along with the exact end date and time for different regions.

End countdown for Black Ops 7 beta

As mentioned above, Black Ops 7 beta will conclude on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 9 am PT. It was originally scheduled to end on October 8, 2025, but the developers extended it by one day, giving you an extra 24 hours to enjoy the beta and all its content.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Here is the precise countdown to the beta’s end, allowing you to track exactly how much time remains.

Ad

Also read: When does Black Ops 7 Zombies beta end? New extended date and time explained

Black Ops 7 beta end date and time across different regions

To know when the beta is ending in your region, check the list below, which shows the exact end time for different time zones.

Time zones

Date and time

Pacific Standard Time (PST)

October 8, 2025, at 10 AM

Mountain Standard Time (MST)

October 8, 2025,at 11 AM

Central Standard Time (CST)

October 8, 2025,at 12 PM

Eastern Standard Time (EST)

October 8, 2025,at 1 PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)

October 8, 2025,at 5 PM

Central European Summer Time (CEST)

October 8, 2025,at 7 PM

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)

October 8, 2025,at 8 PM

Moscow Standard Time (MSK)

October 8, 2025,at 8 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST)

October 8, 2025,at 10:30 PM

China Standard Time (CST)

October 9, 2025,at 1 AM

Japan Standard Time (JST)

October 9, 2025,at 2 AM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

October 9, 2025,at 3 AM

Ad

Also read: All BO7 beta Dark Ops challenges and rewards

All available content in the Black Ops 7 beta

Here’s everything included in the beta phase:

Playlists

  • Open Moshpit
  • Moshpit
  • Open Hardcore Moshpit
  • Search & Destroy

Maps

Multiplayer

  • Toshin (NEW)
  • The Forge
  • Cortex
  • Exposure
  • Imprint
  • Blackheart

Zombies

  • Vandorn Farm (Survival)

Modes

Multiplayer

  • Team Deathmatch
  • Hardcore Team Deathmatch
  • Domination
  • Hardcore Team Deathmatch
  • Hardpoint
  • Kill Confirmed
  • Overload
  • Search and Destroy
  • Training Course

Zombies

  • Survival
  • Training Course

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications