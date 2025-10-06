When does Black Ops 7 Zombies beta end? New extended date and time explained

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies recently had its beta dates extended to coincide with the end of the Multiplayer playlist. This is great news for fans who wish to grind the mode a bit more and explore the various challenges without rushing any of the available gameplay content. Moreover, the beta phase currently features a double XP bonus that is great for leveling up the account and weapons.This article will highlight the new Black Ops 7 Zombies beta end date and time.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Black Ops 7 Zombies end date and time exploredIn a recent X post from the official Call of Duty page, the publisher has confirmed that the Black Ops 7 Zombies beta will remain accessible throughout the entire beta phase. This means that fans will be able to play Zombies mode till 10 am PT/ 10:30 pm IST on October 8, 2025.Also read: Best Peacekeeper Mk1 loadout for Black Ops 7After a successful Early Access beta for Black Ops 7 Multiplayer starting October 2, 2025, the devs opened the gates to the game for all interested players on October 5, 2025 (Open Beta). During this time, fans could play the game and experience a limited amount of gameplay content for both Multiplayer and Zombies modes. While there were a few maps and modes released for the multiplayer playlist, Zombies only has one mode.Fans can only play the Vandorn Farm arena in the Black Ops 7 Zombies beta phase. This is also locked to the Survival Mode, alongside the ability to play it either Solo or with a Squad online. You can pick up all of the weapons available in the beta to create a loadout.Black Ops 7 Zombies beta Survival Mode in Vandorn Farms (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Activision)Read more: Best M15 MOD 0 loadout in Black Ops 7Moreover, you can also equip different Gobblegums to enjoy certain perks when dropping into the undead arena. While you can complete some beginner missions across the arena, the map is limited and cannot be crossed. This makes the experience very limited due to the absence of any variation.It is important to note that some of the progress that players accumulate during the Early Access and Open Beta phase may not be carried over to the full release of Black Ops 7.Fans can keep an eye out for the official website and Call of Duty blog for more information. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.When does Black Ops 7 beta end?Black Ops 7 &quot;You do not have access to this version&quot; error: All possible fixesBest weapon loadout for Black Ops 7 (Beta)All Black Ops 7 beta maps and modes explained