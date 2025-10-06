Players who are looking for a low TTK, assault rifle-SMG hybrid must try out the best Peacekeeper Mk1 loadout for Black Ops 7. The Peacekeeper is a legacy weapon from the Black Ops series and a fan favorite in the Call of Duty community. In Black Ops 7, the Peacekeeper Mk1 is a fast-firing, compact assault rifle that excels in close-range combat.

Ad

However, as the gun fires assault rifle caliber bullets from a compact frame, its recoil feedback without attachments is quite absurd and is quite unwieldy. As such, if you wish to truly enjoy using this firearm in Black Ops 7 and bring out its true potential, you must equip it with a good set of attachments.

As such, this article will list the best Peacekeeper Mk1 loadout for Black Ops 7, so that you can unleash hell on enemies with this powerful legacy firearm.

Ad

Trending

Black Ops 7: best Peacekeeper Mk1 loadout

As mentioned above, the recoil feedback of the Peacekeeper Mk1 in Black Ops 7 is quite high. As such, the best way you can enhance its performance is by outfitting it with attachments that will reduce both the vertical and horizontal recoil while it is being fired.

Best Peacekeeper Mk1 loadout in Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)

Here is the best Peacekeeper Mk1 loadout for Black Ops 7:

Ad

Muzzle: K&S Stalker 57-X

K&S Stalker 57-X Underbarrel: Lateral Precision Grip

Lateral Precision Grip Rear Grip: Kinetix-Mk1

Kinetix-Mk1 Laser: EMT3 Agile Laser

EMT3 Agile Laser Fire Mods: Buffer Spring

Pros and cons of these attachments:

The K&S Stalker 57-X muzzle will minimise the sound of gunfire and keep you off the minimap while firing the AR.

The Lateral Precision Grip is a must-have for this loadout, as it will decrease the horizontal recoil of the gun by a massive margin.

Now that the horizontal recoil is addressed, we will have to deal with the vertical recoil. That's why we recommend using the Kinetix-Mk1 rear grip. Not only will it bring down the vertical recoil feedback to a manageable level, but it will also reduce the finch of the first shot, ensuring that you are on target for the successive ones.

Ad

The damage range of the Peacekeeper Mk1 is an issue. Being an AR-SMG hybrid, it works really well in close-quarter combat (CQC). But you might want to have a bit more damage range for the mid-range engagements, as you are using an assault rifle. This damage range will be provided by the EMT3 Agile Laser alongside some more recoil control.

The recoil will get further reduced by using the Buffer Spring firing mod.

Ad

However, if you feel that vertical recoil is still quite substantial for you, then you can swap the K&S Stalker 57-X muzzle with the K&S Compensator. This will ensure that the Peacekeeper Mk1 fires like a laser beam. Do keep in mind that removing the Stalker muzzle, which is a suppressor, will make you visible on the minimap while you are firing the gun. This is a con that you will have to swallow for the better vertical recoil control of the compensator.

Ad

Also read: Black Ops 7 system requirements

Best Peacekeeper Mk1 loadout for Black Ops 7 with 8 attachments

The 5 attachment Peacekeeper loadout is perfect for close-to-mid range gunfights. But if you are looking for a more balanced loadout for the AR, which can even engage enemies at mid-to-long ranges, then you will have to use the Gunfighter Wildcard and add three more attachments to the gun.

Ad

Here is the best Peacekeeper Mk1 loadout in Black Ops 7 in an 8-attachment configuration:

Muzzle: K&S Stalker 57-X

K&S Stalker 57-X Underbarrel: Lateral Precision Grip

Lateral Precision Grip Rear Grip: Kinetix-Mk1

Kinetix-Mk1 Laser: EMT3 Agile Laser

EMT3 Agile Laser Fire Mods: Buffer Spring

Buffer Spring Barrel: 23.5" Longbow Barrel

23.5" Longbow Barrel Magazine: Vulcan Reach Extension

Vulcan Reach Extension Stock: Swift-B Guard Stock

As you can see, we have just added three more attachments to the previous loadout. The 23.5" Longbow Barrel will provide the needed damage range improvement for the mid-to-long range gunfights.

The Vulcan Reach Extension magazine will give you the added bullet count for engaging more enemies before you have to reload.

Ad

These two attachments will reduce the movement speed of the firearm a little bit, but that can be regained by using the Swift-B Guard Stock, which massively increases all the movement stats of Peacekeeper Mk1.

How to unlock Peacekeeper Mk1 in Black Ops 7?

Unlocking Peacekeeper Mk1 in Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)

The Peacekeeper Mk1 is unlocked by reaching level 16 in Black Ops 7.

Ad

This covers everything about the best Peacekeeper MK1 loadout for Black Ops 7. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty news and guides.

Also, check out the following Black Ops 7 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Das Manish is a Call of Duty writer and content specialist at Sportskeeda, currently in his final year as a BCA student. With a wealth of insight to offer into Call of Duty and the first-person shooter genre, Manish has yielded 350+ stories and garnered close to a million reads in less than two years. His tryst with gaming began ever since he tried out Road Rash in his childhood.



He actively follows developer blogs and official announcements, which allows him to report official news. He also engages with the community on social media to stay updated about the prevailing sentiments. To create comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, Manish turns to the most reliable source — his personal gameplay experiences.



Manish has helped organize esports events in Kolkata, which laid the foundation for his foray into video game journalism. He looks up to two-time TI winner Ana and Call of Duty streamer IceManIssac. He prefers multiplayer titles, but keeps a few single-player games on hand. He harbors a burgeoning love for RPGs — a genre he would also recommend to a gaming skeptic.



Manish would love to dive into Skyrim (from The Elder Scrolls franchise) and explore it first-hand if given the chance, as he is besotted with the game's combat mechanics, arcane spells, and compelling storyline. In his free time, Manish is a voracious reader. Know More