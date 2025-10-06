Players who are looking for a low TTK, assault rifle-SMG hybrid must try out the best Peacekeeper Mk1 loadout for Black Ops 7. The Peacekeeper is a legacy weapon from the Black Ops series and a fan favorite in the Call of Duty community. In Black Ops 7, the Peacekeeper Mk1 is a fast-firing, compact assault rifle that excels in close-range combat.
However, as the gun fires assault rifle caliber bullets from a compact frame, its recoil feedback without attachments is quite absurd and is quite unwieldy. As such, if you wish to truly enjoy using this firearm in Black Ops 7 and bring out its true potential, you must equip it with a good set of attachments.
As such, this article will list the best Peacekeeper Mk1 loadout for Black Ops 7, so that you can unleash hell on enemies with this powerful legacy firearm.
Black Ops 7: best Peacekeeper Mk1 loadout
As mentioned above, the recoil feedback of the Peacekeeper Mk1 in Black Ops 7 is quite high. As such, the best way you can enhance its performance is by outfitting it with attachments that will reduce both the vertical and horizontal recoil while it is being fired.
Here is the best Peacekeeper Mk1 loadout for Black Ops 7:
- Muzzle: K&S Stalker 57-X
- Underbarrel: Lateral Precision Grip
- Rear Grip: Kinetix-Mk1
- Laser: EMT3 Agile Laser
- Fire Mods: Buffer Spring
Pros and cons of these attachments:
The K&S Stalker 57-X muzzle will minimise the sound of gunfire and keep you off the minimap while firing the AR.
The Lateral Precision Grip is a must-have for this loadout, as it will decrease the horizontal recoil of the gun by a massive margin.
Now that the horizontal recoil is addressed, we will have to deal with the vertical recoil. That's why we recommend using the Kinetix-Mk1 rear grip. Not only will it bring down the vertical recoil feedback to a manageable level, but it will also reduce the finch of the first shot, ensuring that you are on target for the successive ones.
The damage range of the Peacekeeper Mk1 is an issue. Being an AR-SMG hybrid, it works really well in close-quarter combat (CQC). But you might want to have a bit more damage range for the mid-range engagements, as you are using an assault rifle. This damage range will be provided by the EMT3 Agile Laser alongside some more recoil control.
The recoil will get further reduced by using the Buffer Spring firing mod.
However, if you feel that vertical recoil is still quite substantial for you, then you can swap the K&S Stalker 57-X muzzle with the K&S Compensator. This will ensure that the Peacekeeper Mk1 fires like a laser beam. Do keep in mind that removing the Stalker muzzle, which is a suppressor, will make you visible on the minimap while you are firing the gun. This is a con that you will have to swallow for the better vertical recoil control of the compensator.
Also read: Black Ops 7 system requirements
Best Peacekeeper Mk1 loadout for Black Ops 7 with 8 attachments
The 5 attachment Peacekeeper loadout is perfect for close-to-mid range gunfights. But if you are looking for a more balanced loadout for the AR, which can even engage enemies at mid-to-long ranges, then you will have to use the Gunfighter Wildcard and add three more attachments to the gun.
Here is the best Peacekeeper Mk1 loadout in Black Ops 7 in an 8-attachment configuration:
- Muzzle: K&S Stalker 57-X
- Underbarrel: Lateral Precision Grip
- Rear Grip: Kinetix-Mk1
- Laser: EMT3 Agile Laser
- Fire Mods: Buffer Spring
- Barrel: 23.5" Longbow Barrel
- Magazine: Vulcan Reach Extension
- Stock: Swift-B Guard Stock
As you can see, we have just added three more attachments to the previous loadout. The 23.5" Longbow Barrel will provide the needed damage range improvement for the mid-to-long range gunfights.
The Vulcan Reach Extension magazine will give you the added bullet count for engaging more enemies before you have to reload.
These two attachments will reduce the movement speed of the firearm a little bit, but that can be regained by using the Swift-B Guard Stock, which massively increases all the movement stats of Peacekeeper Mk1.
How to unlock Peacekeeper Mk1 in Black Ops 7?
The Peacekeeper Mk1 is unlocked by reaching level 16 in Black Ops 7.
This covers everything about the best Peacekeeper MK1 loadout for Black Ops 7. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty news and guides.
