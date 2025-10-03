Black Ops 7 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specifications explored

The Black Ops 7 system requirements have been officially released, and they seem fairly modest. The game is guaranteed to run smoothly and easily on parts that would have felt outdated in 2025. Treyarch has definitely optimized the game well, and players appreciate the fact that the support for the title has been extended quite widely.In this article, we will explore all the Black Ops 7 minimum and recommended system requirements. Read below to know more. Black Ops 7 system requirements exploredHere's a look at the official Black Ops 7 system requirements for PCs:Minimum requirementsOS: Windows 10 64 Bit (Updated to the latest version)CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600RAM: 8 GBVideo Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/1060 or Intel Arc A580Video Memory: 3 GBStorage Space: SSD with 60 GB available spaceNetwork: Broadband Internet connectionSound Card: DirectX CompatibleCheck out: How to get Black Ops 7 early access keys? (All methods explained)Recommended requirementsThe recommended specifications will run the game at 60FPS (most instances) with all graphics options set at 'High'. Here's a look at the spec sheet:OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)* or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)*CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700KRAM: 12 GBVideo Card: AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or Intel Arc B580Video Memory: 8 GBStorage Space: SSD with 60 GB available spaceUpdating Video Card DriversLast but not least, the developers also insist on updating your Graphics Card to the latest version. That said, here are the recommended video card driver versions that must be installed in order to run the game:AMD: 25.5.1NVIDIA: 580.97Intel: 32.0.101.6790Last but not least, TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot are both required to run Call of Duty BO7. Without these being enabled and functional, the anti-cheat will fail to boot, and you will not be allowed to play the game. Read more: Black Ops 7 guide: How to enable Secure BootThat's everything that you need to know about the Black Ops 7 system requirements.If this article was to your liking, you can check out some of our other related news and guides below:Black Ops 7 beta crashing on PC error: All possible fixesCall of Duty BO7: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT eventCall of Duty BO7 Zombies: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT event