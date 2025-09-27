How to get Black Ops 7 early access keys? (All methods explained)

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Sep 27, 2025 10:55 GMT
Exploring how to get Black Ops 7 early access keys (Image via Activision)
Exploring how to get Black Ops 7 early access keys (Image via Activision)

If you are wondering how to acquire the Black Ops 7 early access keys and take part in this limited opportunity, you are in the right place. The early access will go live on October 2, 2025, and will end on October 5, 2025, the same day the open beta begins, which will then run until October 8, 2025.

Ad

Early access keys will be available on all platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC Battle.net, Xbox PC, and Steam. To secure a key, you must pre-order or pre-purchase the game.

This article explains how you can obtain Black Ops 7 early access keys.

Procedure to get Black Ops 7 early access keys

To get Black Ops 7 early access, you must either pre-order or pre-purchase the game, subscribe to select Game Pass plans (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass PC, or Game Pass Console), or watch the COD Next event live for a set amount of time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Pre-Order

If you pre-order a digital edition of Black Ops 7 through Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Battle.net, or Steam, you will automatically receive early access. No additional codes are required. The platform you purchase the game on will grant you direct access to download the early access once it becomes available.

For physical editions purchased from participating retailers, an early access code will either be printed on your receipt or sent to your email in the online receipt. This 13-character code must be redeemed at the official Call of Duty website: callofduty.com/betaredeem.

Ad

If you lose or cannot find your code, contact your retailer to recover it.

Also read: Black Ops 7 Zombies gameplay trailer revealed, 5 things you might've missed

COD Next

There is also a free way to get Black Ops 7 early access keys. Activision will give away Black Ops 7 early access codes during the COD Next event, without the need to pre-order. All you need to do is watch the event live on Twitch for at least one hour.

Ad

The COD Next event will go live on September 30, 2025, at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET. Make sure to mark your calendar, as this is a golden opportunity to get early access without spending money. The required one-hour watch time can be accumulated throughout the event. However, since the total event duration is not yet confirmed, it’s best to join the stream as soon as it starts and watch for at least an hour.

Ad

Once you qualify, the code will appear in the “Drops and Rewards” section on Twitch. Simply copy it and redeem it at callofduty.com/betaredeem. After redeeming, you’ll be able to download and play the early access version of Black Ops 7 when it becomes available.

Also read: All voice actors of Black Ops 7 Zombies' "newest" crew members

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications