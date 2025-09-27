How to get Black Ops 7 early access keys? (All methods explained)

If you are wondering how to acquire the Black Ops 7 early access keys and take part in this limited opportunity, you are in the right place. The early access will go live on October 2, 2025, and will end on October 5, 2025, the same day the open beta begins, which will then run until October 8, 2025.Early access keys will be available on all platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC Battle.net, Xbox PC, and Steam. To secure a key, you must pre-order or pre-purchase the game.This article explains how you can obtain Black Ops 7 early access keys.Procedure to get Black Ops 7 early access keysTo get Black Ops 7 early access, you must either pre-order or pre-purchase the game, subscribe to select Game Pass plans (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass PC, or Game Pass Console), or watch the COD Next event live for a set amount of time.Pre-OrderIf you pre-order a digital edition of Black Ops 7 through Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Battle.net, or Steam, you will automatically receive early access. No additional codes are required. The platform you purchase the game on will grant you direct access to download the early access once it becomes available.For physical editions purchased from participating retailers, an early access code will either be printed on your receipt or sent to your email in the online receipt. This 13-character code must be redeemed at the official Call of Duty website: callofduty.com/betaredeem.If you lose or cannot find your code, contact your retailer to recover it. Also read: Black Ops 7 Zombies gameplay trailer revealed, 5 things you might've missedCOD NextThere is also a free way to get Black Ops 7 early access keys. Activision will give away Black Ops 7 early access codes during the COD Next event, without the need to pre-order. All you need to do is watch the event live on Twitch for at least one hour.The COD Next event will go live on September 30, 2025, at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET. Make sure to mark your calendar, as this is a golden opportunity to get early access without spending money. The required one-hour watch time can be accumulated throughout the event. However, since the total event duration is not yet confirmed, it’s best to join the stream as soon as it starts and watch for at least an hour.Once you qualify, the code will appear in the “Drops and Rewards” section on Twitch. Simply copy it and redeem it at callofduty.com/betaredeem. After redeeming, you’ll be able to download and play the early access version of Black Ops 7 when it becomes available.Also read: All voice actors of Black Ops 7 Zombies' &quot;newest&quot; crew membersCheck out our other Call of Duty articles:COD devs are considering adding Search and Destroy in Black Ops 7 BetaHell Ride event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards (How to unlock Chrome-Atose Blueprint, Gravemaker .357, and more)Undead Ascension event in Black Ops 6 Zombies leaked: Everything we knowCall of Duty's next update is reportedly reducing the HQ file size on PlayStation after yearsBattlefield 6 vs Black Ops 7: Which AAA FPS you should be most excited for?