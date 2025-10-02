Black Ops 7 Beta guide: How to enable Secure Boot

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will require Secure Boot to be enabled for PC players to run. It is one of the mandates that the devs are bringing to increase security for the game. Secure Boot is a simple mode that allows only verified software to run on the system. While this may not be enough to deter cheaters, Activision's upcoming shooter title is slated to incorporate it with its anti-cheat engine for improved performance and detection.This article will highlight how you can enable Secure Boot on your PC for Black Ops 7.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.How to turn on Secure Boot for Black Ops 7Here is a quick guide that fans can follow to enable Secure Boot to run Black Ops 7:Open Settings on your PC and then navigate to the Update and Security tab.Inside the Recovery tab, click on Restart Now in the Advanced Startup option. You can also choose to directly search for “Advanced Startup” in the search bar in the Settings window.You will then need to enter the BIOS settings for your device and change the Boot mode.Click on the option and change from Legacy BIOS, or CSM Mode, to UEFI/BIOS. Some of the systems may also have the option to enable both at the same time, so you will need to change that to only UEFI.Once this is done, you will need to save the changes and boot back into Windows.Also read: How to enable TPM 2.0 for Black Ops 7It is important to note that these are general steps that should apply to most manufacturers. However, you may encounter different settings labels in your BIOS menu. If you are unsure about making changes, it is recommended to contact your hardware manufacturer or any official help to receive the necessary assistance.Why is Secure Boot needed for Black Ops 7?Secure Boot has become a requirement for various online multiplayer titles. It mostly serves as the first line of defense against running malicious third-party software. This makes it easier for the devs to filter out players. Combined with the anti-cheat and TPM 2.0, it may be able to block the onslaught of cheaters that generally plague online games.Read more: All Black Ops 7 beta rewards and how to unlock themThe presence of a strong anti-cheat system can create a fair playing field for all players. The ability to identify and detect cheaters early, the devs can take faster action and even issue penalties like game bans and matchmaking cooldowns.Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.&quot;What is the point of this&quot; COD fans are furious about the latest change in WarzoneCall of Duty Black Ops 7: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT eventCall of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT eventWorld Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025 results