World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025 Results
The World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025 has finally concluded, and after days of relentless sweating and bleeding, Team Vision has finally emerged as the winners of the event. Following up behind them, we have GentleMates and Team BDS, who have arguably also fought tooth and nail in their attempt to secure the win.
Ad
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025 Results. Read below to know more.
World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025 Results explored
Team Vision's FifaKill, Echo, and Lenun have finally bagged the first position in the World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025. After securing the win condition in the second-last match, the trio absolutely smashes through the eight maps, securing the ultimate victory for themselves.
Ad
Trending
The latest WSOW Global Finals had a massive $1,000,000 prize pool, and the winners of the event get to go home with $300,000 in their pockets.
With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.
Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.
He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.
In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.