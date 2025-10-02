World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025 Results 

The World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025 has finally concluded, and after days of relentless sweating and bleeding, Team Vision has finally emerged as the winners of the event. Following up behind them, we have GentleMates and Team BDS, who have arguably also fought tooth and nail in their attempt to secure the win.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025 Results. Read below to know more.

World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025 Results explored

Team Vision's FifaKill, Echo, and Lenun have finally bagged the first position in the World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025. After securing the win condition in the second-last match, the trio absolutely smashes through the eight maps, securing the ultimate victory for themselves.

The latest WSOW Global Finals had a massive $1,000,000 prize pool, and the winners of the event get to go home with $300,000 in their pockets.

That said, here's a detailed look at the standings for the WSOW Global Finals 2025:

RankTeamScoreTotal KillsMap 1 PlaceMap 1 KillsMap 2 PlaceMap 2 KillsMap 3 PlaceMap 3 KillsMap 4 PlaceMap 4 KillsMap 5 PlaceMap 5 KillsMap 6 PlaceMap 6 Kills
1stTeam Vision15389298216413338314111
2ndGentle Mates130.4832792011822410212273
3rdTeam BDS122747712729269811510
4thTeam Stukex11273416412288463121242
5thTeam Falcons107.86941429733514857178
6thROC Esports102.667268372124171340588
7thESC101.2691761110151332810628
8thONIC10066194237304249155404
9thTwisted Minds94.8712114131031513612839
10thRavens Esports91.8634822282271194422810
11thBegamers9163347361348423719296
12thTeam ZHR86.254116110778925696
13thLeviatán8654137511383102810201
14thLWL84.4616181612205292295228
15thFiveFears83.25681165912125453611
16thRAN80.8542551085873483366
17thS8UL Esports80.46033534221715151911356
18th100 Thieves765830228419721104611514
19thBBJ7651316271144254136304
20thGen.G Esports70.85010671338120930279
21stCT Black68.659207455276396427327
22ndTeam Flxnked66.251433267176234164109
23rdEkletyc62.647325333405214389473
24thE7 x OP x Tap60.843222145251109352338
25thUnity59.8503964433941118345486
26thCODMunity59.44736738243399325393
27thVirtus Pro59.24117173471642112165
28thThe Wolves57.64318531812741368255
29thOpTic57.23949131249-441942112
30thNOVO Esports57392839311834448422
31stFaZe55.84196156188169181453
32ndSPEKTR5442406325325354265265
33rdSvGe Esports50.4394244153631811222442
34thTeam Bikhan503938350248330136349
35thCitadel Gaming493535286104404144196
36thFirst Squad48.6411216492425491246462
37thTeam OMG48.43723835329-471204139
38thInner Circle4842444423244194399186
39thTeam VHA47.6371474611312383271125
40thARS47.2384533071633123151113
41stBROTHERS E-SPORT46.83947421523952431431
42ndTeam Bodsyy45.638372189267277336375
43rdTeam Colony2k44.838286257464364501411
44thTeam Clowhn44.63524499454224233343
45thCT RED43.836157245372452117143
46thLotus 843.63650148564504414493
47thMovistar KOI40.23116619935243417550-
48thBAAM Esports35.431313474442485373237
49thRWDY25.424464402501377472312
50thNew Icons19.81753432412282491382
That's everything that you need to know about the World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025 results.

