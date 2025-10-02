The World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025 has finally concluded, and after days of relentless sweating and bleeding, Team Vision has finally emerged as the winners of the event. Following up behind them, we have GentleMates and Team BDS, who have arguably also fought tooth and nail in their attempt to secure the win.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025 Results. Read below to know more.

World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025 Results explored

Team Vision's FifaKill, Echo, and Lenun have finally bagged the first position in the World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025. After securing the win condition in the second-last match, the trio absolutely smashes through the eight maps, securing the ultimate victory for themselves.

The latest WSOW Global Finals had a massive $1,000,000 prize pool, and the winners of the event get to go home with $300,000 in their pockets.

That said, here's a detailed look at the standings for the WSOW Global Finals 2025:

Rank Team Score Total Kills Map 1 Place Map 1 Kills Map 2 Place Map 2 Kills Map 3 Place Map 3 Kills Map 4 Place Map 4 Kills Map 5 Place Map 5 Kills Map 6 Place Map 6 Kills 1st Team Vision 153 89 29 8 2 16 4 13 33 8 3 14 1 11 2nd Gentle Mates 130.4 83 27 9 20 11 8 22 4 10 2 12 27 3 3rd Team BDS 122 74 7 7 12 7 2 9 26 9 8 11 5 10 4th Team Stukex 112 73 41 6 4 12 28 8 46 3 1 21 24 2 5th Team Falcons 107.8 69 4 14 29 7 33 5 14 8 5 7 17 8 6th ROC Esports 102.6 67 26 8 37 2 1 24 17 13 40 5 8 8 7th ESC 101.2 69 17 6 11 10 15 13 32 8 10 6 2 8 8th ONIC 100 66 19 4 23 7 30 4 24 9 15 5 40 4 9th Twisted Minds 94.8 71 21 14 13 10 31 5 13 6 12 8 3 9 10th Ravens Esports 91.8 63 48 2 22 8 22 7 1 19 44 2 28 10 11th Begamers 91 63 34 7 36 1 34 8 42 3 7 19 29 6 12th Team ZHR 86.2 54 11 6 1 10 7 7 8 9 25 6 9 6 13th Leviatán 86 54 13 7 5 11 3 8 3 10 28 10 20 1 14th LWL 84.4 61 6 18 16 12 20 5 29 2 29 5 22 8 15th FiveFears 83.2 56 8 11 6 5 9 12 12 5 45 3 6 11 16th RAN 80.8 54 25 5 10 8 5 8 7 3 48 3 36 6 17th S8UL Esports 80.4 60 33 5 34 2 21 7 15 15 19 11 35 6 18th 100 Thieves 76 58 30 2 28 4 19 7 21 10 46 1 15 14 19th BBJ 76 51 3 16 27 1 14 4 25 4 13 6 30 4 20th Gen.G Esports 70.8 50 10 6 7 13 38 1 20 9 30 2 7 9 21st CT Black 68.6 59 20 7 45 5 27 6 39 6 42 7 32 7 22nd Team Flxnked 66.2 51 43 3 26 7 17 6 23 4 16 4 10 9 23rd Ekletyc 62.6 47 32 5 33 3 40 5 2 14 38 9 47 3 24th E7 x OP x Tap 60.8 43 22 2 14 5 25 1 10 9 35 2 33 8 25th Unity 59.8 50 39 6 44 3 39 4 11 18 34 5 48 6 26th CODMunity 59.4 47 36 7 38 2 43 3 9 9 32 5 39 3 27th Virtus Pro 59.2 41 1 7 17 3 47 1 6 4 21 12 16 5 28th The Wolves 57.6 43 18 5 31 8 12 7 41 3 6 8 25 5 29th OpTic 57.2 39 49 1 3 12 49 - 44 1 9 4 21 12 30th NOVO Esports 57 39 2 8 39 3 11 8 34 4 4 8 42 2 31st FaZe 55.8 41 9 6 15 6 18 8 16 9 18 1 45 3 32nd SPEKTR 54 42 40 6 32 5 32 5 35 4 26 5 26 5 33rd SvGe Esports 50.4 39 42 4 41 5 36 3 18 11 22 2 44 2 34th Team Bikhan 50 39 38 3 50 2 48 3 30 1 36 3 4 9 35th Citadel Gaming 49 35 35 2 8 6 10 4 40 4 14 4 19 6 36th First Squad 48.6 41 12 16 49 2 42 5 49 1 24 6 46 2 37th Team OMG 48.4 37 23 8 35 3 29 - 47 1 20 4 13 9 38th Inner Circle 48 42 44 4 42 3 24 4 19 4 39 9 18 6 39th Team VHA 47.6 37 14 7 46 1 13 12 38 3 27 1 12 5 40th ARS 47.2 38 45 3 30 7 16 3 31 2 31 5 11 13 41st BROTHERS E-SPORT 46.8 39 47 4 21 5 23 9 5 2 43 1 43 1 42nd Team Bodsyy 45.6 38 37 2 18 9 26 7 27 7 33 6 37 5 43rd Team Colony2k 44.8 38 28 6 25 7 46 4 36 4 50 1 41 1 44th Team Clowhn 44.6 35 24 4 9 9 45 4 22 4 23 3 34 3 45th CT RED 43.8 36 15 7 24 5 37 2 45 2 11 7 14 3 46th Lotus 8 43.6 36 50 1 48 5 6 4 50 4 41 4 49 3 47th Movistar KOI 40.2 31 16 6 19 9 35 2 43 4 17 5 50 - 48th BAAM Esports 35.4 31 31 3 47 4 44 2 48 5 37 3 23 7 49th RWDY 25.4 24 46 4 40 2 50 1 37 7 47 2 31 2 50th New Icons 19.8 17 5 3 43 2 41 2 28 2 49 1 38 2

That's everything that you need to know about the World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025 results.

