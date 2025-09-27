Black Ops 7 beta pre-load guide

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Sep 27, 2025 11:41 GMT
Exploring Black Ops 7 beta pre-load (Image via Activision)
Exploring Black Ops 7 beta pre-load (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops 7 beta pre-load is not live yet since no official confirmation is present. However, recently, a moderate update was released on Battle.net, but it is unclear whether it is related to the Black Ops 7 beta pre-load or to Black Ops 6. Since the Black Ops 7 early access beta goes live on October 2, 2025, the pre-load is expected to become available soon.

The early access beta will run for three days, ending on October 5, 2025. On the same day, the open beta will begin and continue until October 8, 2025.

This article serves as a Black Ops 7 beta pre-load guide. Once the pre-load begins, you will be able to download and install the beta in advance, allowing you to jump straight into the action without delay.

Note: Once the pre-load becomes available, this article will be updated with more accurate details such as download sizes and other relevant information.

Black Ops 7 beta pre-load explored

The Black Ops 7 beta pre-load will first be available to early access players. Anyone who has pre-purchased the game or redeemed a valid early access code will be able to pre-load the game as soon as it goes live.

Players who pre-ordered the game digitally will automatically gain access to the early access beta without needing a code. However, those who purchased from participating retailers or want to join through free promotions will need a valid access code. Retail purchases usually include the code printed on the receipt.

For free access, you can watch the COD Next event live on Twitch for at least one hour to earn a code. Once you redeem it via the official Call of Duty redeem website, you will unlock early access privileges.

When the pre-load becomes available, the update should begin automatically. If not, you can start it manually by following these steps:

How to pre-load Black Ops 7 beta on PC (Battle.net)

  1. Click on the Call of Duty icon.
  2. Click the Settings option near the Play button.
  3. Choose Modify Install from the drop-down menu.
  4. Go to the Content section and click Modify Install again.
  5. Locate the Black Ops 7 content, select it, and confirm.
  6. Press Start Update to begin the download.
Also read: All voice actors of Black Ops 7 Zombies' "newest" crew members

How to pre-load Black Ops 7 beta on PlayStation (PS4/PS5)

  1. Head to the Call of Duty application.
  2. Press the Options button on your controller.
  3. Navigate to the "Manage Game Content" option.
  4. Select Black Ops 7 and confirm the installation.

How to pre-load Black Ops 7 beta on Xbox

  1. Open the Call of Duty application.
  2. Go to Manage Game & Add-Ons.
  3. Select Black Ops 7 and start the installation.
Also read: Black Ops 7 Zombies gameplay trailer revealed, 5 things you might've missed

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

