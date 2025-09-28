Activision teases "major reveal" for Warzone in CODNEXT

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Sep 28, 2025 10:16 GMT
Activision teases &quot;major reveal&quot; for Warzone in CODNEXT
CODNEXT might reveal major details about Warzone in BO7 (Image via Activision)

Fans will get a major update for Warzone in CODNEXT on September 30, 2025. The upcoming live event will be streamed on the official Call of Duty YouTube and Twitch channels, and it aims to provide valuable intel for the upcoming game, Black Ops 7. In the mix, a major reveal is also underway, as suggested by the caption of the post:

Ad
"Major reveals for #Warzone"

The official CODNEXT event is set to feature a gameplay premiere for Warzone. This will likely introduce new features for the game mode and could include wall-jumps or secret new movement mechanics designed specifically for the game mode.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Furthermore, fans may also expect a reveal of new maps and potentially an early access date. This is because the most recent COD Intel blog post explained that a full reveal for Warzone in CODNEXT is planned.

YouTube post hints at major reveals for Warzone in CODNEXT

Fans will be able to view Warzone in CODNEXT as it gets fully explored by developers from Raven Software, High Moon Studios, and Beenox Developers in a detailed, deep-dive gameplay session exploring features, mechanics, and more.

Ad

Furthermore, with a live gameplay premiere planned, major reveals are more than likely. This may include new movement tech and potentially weapons or game modes. Leakers have previously speculated the arrival of new maps, including a map potentially known as Manticore and an extended version of the Liberty Falls map seen in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

However, these are rumors provided by the likes of @TheGhostOfHope and should be taken with a grain of salt. The CODNEXT event will go live on September 30, 2025, at 9 am PST / 12 pm EST / 5 pm UTC.

Ad

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prit Chauhan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications