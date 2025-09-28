Activision teases "major reveal" for Warzone in CODNEXT

Fans will get a major update for Warzone in CODNEXT on September 30, 2025. The upcoming live event will be streamed on the official Call of Duty YouTube and Twitch channels, and it aims to provide valuable intel for the upcoming game, Black Ops 7. In the mix, a major reveal is also underway, as suggested by the caption of the post:&quot;Major reveals for #Warzone&quot;The official CODNEXT event is set to feature a gameplay premiere for Warzone. This will likely introduce new features for the game mode and could include wall-jumps or secret new movement mechanics designed specifically for the game mode.Furthermore, fans may also expect a reveal of new maps and potentially an early access date. This is because the most recent COD Intel blog post explained that a full reveal for Warzone in CODNEXT is planned.YouTube post hints at major reveals for Warzone in CODNEXTFans will be able to view Warzone in CODNEXT as it gets fully explored by developers from Raven Software, High Moon Studios, and Beenox Developers in a detailed, deep-dive gameplay session exploring features, mechanics, and more.Furthermore, with a live gameplay premiere planned, major reveals are more than likely. This may include new movement tech and potentially weapons or game modes. Leakers have previously speculated the arrival of new maps, including a map potentially known as Manticore and an extended version of the Liberty Falls map seen in Black Ops 6 Zombies.However, these are rumors provided by the likes of @TheGhostOfHope and should be taken with a grain of salt. The CODNEXT event will go live on September 30, 2025, at 9 am PST / 12 pm EST / 5 pm UTC.Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:All Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Multiplayer mapsTop 10 most disliked Call of Duty trailers: Black Ops 7, Infinite Warfare, and moreBO6 'Join failed because you are on a different version' error: Possible fixes and reasons