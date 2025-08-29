Ahead of the release of Black Ops 7, Call of Duty is teasing an "all-new experience" for Warzone, inviting creators, gamers, and fans to join the CoD NEXT showcase on September 30, 2025. The event will reveal the title's most-awaited gameplay and address the rumors. While nothing much is disclosed on other platforms, fans wonder what awaits them in the upcoming Warzone experience.
Read on to know more regarding the latest COD NEXT invitation teasing "all new experience" for Warzone.
NOTE: This article is based on rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take all the information herein with a grain of salt.
Warzone’s “all new experience” tease - What could it really mean?
Activision is sending out invitations to attend the upcoming Call of Duty NEXT reveal show on September 30, 2025. Although the invitation mentioned all new experiences for Warzone, it is difficult for anyone to interpret the changes fans can expect.
In the recent Black Ops 7 reveal blog, Activision disclosed various aspects of Bo7, including campaign, multiplayer, Zombies, new maps, and modes. However, Warzone didn’t get much attention, aside from the confirmed carry-forward news. We can speculate some of the upcoming features that may be included under the “all-new experience” label that Activision is teasing.
Read more: Call of Duty: World War 2 is back on Microsoft Store after almost a month of silence from Activision
Well-known COD leaker @realityuk shared some rumor updates that might be implemented in the title. In an X post, they mentioned that since Fortune’s Keep has not yet been removed, players might see the Battle Royale map along with a new map codenamed “Manticore.”
Another credible leaker, @TheGhostOfHope, shared a rumor about a new resurgence map, which is said to be an extension of the Liberty Fall map for Warzone and is planned for release with the Black Ops 7 integration. Interestingly, the same post claimed a playtest had already been conducted and that no players liked that map.
Also read: Activision confirms 16 maps in Black Ops 7 multiplayer
In terms of gameplay and movement mechanics, players may not witness the jetpack and wall-running feature for WZ Bo7. What they may get is movement mechanics similar to those in Black Ops 7 without tactical sprint. This information was shared earlier on COD Pod show Episode 006, where officials confirmed the upcoming Black Ops 7 will not feature wall-running or jetpacks.
This was quite surprising for most fans, as they expected these mechanics would be implemented, given the rumors that have been circulating for quite some time. This will all be addressed during COD NEXT on September 30, 2025.
Check out the links below for more Call of Duty guides and news:
- Top 10 most disliked Call of Duty trailers: Black Ops 7, Infinite Warfare, and more
- BO6 'Join failed because you are on a different version' error: Possible fixes and reasons