Ahead of the release of Black Ops 7, Call of Duty is teasing an "all-new experience" for Warzone, inviting creators, gamers, and fans to join the CoD NEXT showcase on September 30, 2025. The event will reveal the title's most-awaited gameplay and address the rumors. While nothing much is disclosed on other platforms, fans wonder what awaits them in the upcoming Warzone experience.

Ad

Read on to know more regarding the latest COD NEXT invitation teasing "all new experience" for Warzone.

NOTE: This article is based on rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take all the information herein with a grain of salt.

Warzone’s “all new experience” tease - What could it really mean?

Activision is sending out invitations to attend the upcoming Call of Duty NEXT reveal show on September 30, 2025. Although the invitation mentioned all new experiences for Warzone, it is difficult for anyone to interpret the changes fans can expect.

Ad

Trending

Call of Duty Wire @CallofDutyWire Curious what "All New Experiences" in Warzone could be 👀

Ad

In the recent Black Ops 7 reveal blog, Activision disclosed various aspects of Bo7, including campaign, multiplayer, Zombies, new maps, and modes. However, Warzone didn’t get much attention, aside from the confirmed carry-forward news. We can speculate some of the upcoming features that may be included under the “all-new experience” label that Activision is teasing.

Read more: Call of Duty: World War 2 is back on Microsoft Store after almost a month of silence from Activision

Ad

Reality @realityuk idk what new wz map, dont know if its avalon, but its not area99 Codename is manticore

Ad

Well-known COD leaker @realityuk shared some rumor updates that might be implemented in the title. In an X post, they mentioned that since Fortune’s Keep has not yet been removed, players might see the Battle Royale map along with a new map codenamed “Manticore.”

Hope @TheGhostOfHope I wish I was making this up but from what I’ve been told the Resurgence Map that is planned for S1 of Black Ops 7 is an extended Liberty Falls…

Ad

Another credible leaker, @TheGhostOfHope, shared a rumor about a new resurgence map, which is said to be an extension of the Liberty Fall map for Warzone and is planned for release with the Black Ops 7 integration. Interestingly, the same post claimed a playtest had already been conducted and that no players liked that map.

Also read: Activision confirms 16 maps in Black Ops 7 multiplayer

In terms of gameplay and movement mechanics, players may not witness the jetpack and wall-running feature for WZ Bo7. What they may get is movement mechanics similar to those in Black Ops 7 without tactical sprint. This information was shared earlier on COD Pod show Episode 006, where officials confirmed the upcoming Black Ops 7 will not feature wall-running or jetpacks.

Ad

This was quite surprising for most fans, as they expected these mechanics would be implemented, given the rumors that have been circulating for quite some time. This will all be addressed during COD NEXT on September 30, 2025.

Check out the links below for more Call of Duty guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,400,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More