Black Ops 7 beta guide: How to enable TPM 2.0

To run the Black Ops 7 beta, TPM 2.0 needs to be enabled. Trusted Platform Module 2.0 or TPM 2.0 is a hardware-based security feature that adds an extra layer of protection to your PC. It ensures that your computer starts securely by verifying that everything is genuine and has not been tampered with.This guide will walk you through the step-by-step process of enabling TPM 2.0 on your PC to run the Black Ops 7 beta.Black Ops 7 beta guide: Procedure to enable TPM 2.0To run the Black Ops 7 beta, you need TPM 2.0 enabled. If you are on Windows 11, chances are it is already enabled by default. Before making any changes, check whether TPM 2.0 is active on your system.Open the dislog box by pressing Windows + RType &quot;tpm.msc&quot; and press Enter.Under the Status section, if it says "The TPM is ready for use", then it's enabled.If this message does not appear, you will need to enable TPM 2.0 in the BIOS/UEFI settings. The exact steps vary depending on the motherboard manufacturer, so it is recommended to check the official instructions. Below is a general overview.Steps to enable TPM 2.0Access the BIOS/UEFI settings.You can do this by pressing the dedicated key (often F2, F7, or Del) while your system boots. The key depends on your motherboard model.Alternatively, you can use the Advanced Startup option in Windows.For Windows 10:Open Settings from the Start menu.Go to Update &amp; Security.Select Recovery.Under Advanced Startup, click Restart now.For Windows 11:Open Settings.Go to System.Select Recovery.Next to Advanced Startup, click Restart now.This will restart your system and take you to the BIOS/UEFI menu.In the BIOS/UEFI settings, go to Advanced Options.Open UEFI Firmware Settings.Depending on your system:For Intel: Enable Intel PTT or Security Device Support.For AMD: Enable AMD CPU fTPM.Save the changes and reboot.After rebooting, open the Run dialog again, type tpm.msc, and check if TPM 2.0 is now active.