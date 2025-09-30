Call of Duty Warzone: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT 2025 event

The CODNEXT 2025 event is now live, and Activision has revealed a wealth of information about the state of Warzone following the Black Ops 7 integration. A brand new Resurgence map has been revealed, and it is named Haven's Hollow. According to the devs, this map is smaller than Fortune's Keep, but it is a bit larger than the beloved Rebirth Island.If you wish to know all the details about the Black Ops 7 integrated Warzone that have been revealed in the CODNEXT 2025 event, then you have come to the right place.What to expect from Warzone after Black Ops 7 integration? CODNEXT event exploredHere are the highlights of Warzone, which have been revealed in the CODNEXT 2025 event:1) Haven's HollowAs mentioned above, Warzone will feature a brand-new Resurgence map called Heaven's Hollow following the Black Ops 7 integration. This map is based on Liberty Falls, and BO6 Zombies players will have an easy time navigating the map due to its similar layout.Alongside that, devs have also revealed all the POIs in which you can drop across the map. The nine major points of interest of the Haven's Hollow map are as follows:MansionPondTrain StationMain StreetRiverboatLumbermillCoal DepotResearch StationHomesteadThe gameplay footage revealed at the CODNEXT event showcases a bright and vibrant map, with a significant focus on player visibility.2) Movement changesMovement in Warzone will receive several changes with the launch of Black Ops 7. The major adjustments announced during CODNEXT are listed below:Default Tac Sprint will be removed; in its place, the default sprint duration will be increased.Players will be able to perform a combat roll after jumping from a height, which will reduce the fall damage.3) Perk changesThe perk system of Warzone will get an overhaul with BO7 integration. Several changes are being made to this in-game mechanic, and the pertinent points are listed below:There will be a major re-shuffling of the perk categories. Several perks that currently remain underutilized will be combined, and new effects will be added to various perks.Players will get access to Tac Sprint by equipping the 'Sprinter' perk, which will also allow them to reload while sprinting and reduce the movement penalty when reloading guns and using equipment.The 'Mountaineer' perk will increase the height of critical fall damage by 5 meters. While this perk is equipped, performing the combat roll after jumping from a height will reduce the fall damage by further 10 percent, and the movement penalty of fall damage will be removed. Alongside that, the ladder-climbing speed will also increase.4) Equipment changesSeveral new equipment will be added to Warzone after the Black Ops 7 integration. The major equipment changes announced in the CODNEXT event are as follows:Needle Drone will replace the impact grenades. This drone packs an explosive payload, and after it gets launched, it will travel in a straight line to where the cursor is pointed, or it can be manually directed to a target. It will be a perfect lethal for eliminating downed enemies who are behind cover.Pinpoint grenades have also been unveiled in the CODNEXT event. This is an upgraded version of the Snapshot grenades. When thrown inside a room, it will emit a magnetic pulse, which will tag all the enemies within its detection radius, revealing their location. The only way the enemy will become undetectable is by manually removing the tag, which will make them vulnerable for a small duration. It's a perfect tactical equipment for making an informed push.Phantom Signal, which is the first Warzone-exclusive tactical, has been announced. When activated, it will emit a wave that will scramble the HUD of three enemies within a 40-meter radius and blast disruptive audio in their ears.The Psych Grenade is a new tactical grenade that will release a gas that will cause opponents to hallucinate.The CODNEXT event has also unveiled the Echo unit. It is an upgraded version of the inflatable decoy, and that will mimic the operator perfectly, right down to their skin, weapons, and stance. This new equipment has the potential to cause a lot of chaos on the battlefield, catching players in compromised situations if they fire on the hologram decoy.Finally, the devs have also announced that certain equipment will negate the effect of others in Warzone after BO7 integration. For example, throwing a smoke grenade will be able to put out a Molotov fire. And using a Stim will remove the effect of concussion and flash grenades.5) Loadout changesThe Loadout system of Warzone will also receive some changes after the launch of Black Ops 7. The major changes are listed below:All weapons will now have a maximum of five attachments.The Wildcard system will be retired due to the lack of usage in the current iteration of Warzone.The Overkill perk will be enabled by default, allowing players to have two primary weapons in their loadout.6) Changes to VerdanskVerdansk in Warzone will see the addition of two new POIs during Season 1 of Black Ops 7.Signal Station will be a brand-new POI on Verdansk, located south of the Military base. Controlling this POI will upgrade the Tac map of the team to a 'Heat Map', which will show player density across the entirety of Verdansk.A revamped version of Verdansk '84 Factory will be added beside the Superstore.7) Blackout in 2026One of the major news items of the CODNEXT 2025 event is the announcement of Avalon for Spring 2026. This will be the next big map of Warzone, and it will be based on the map of Call of Duty: Blackout. Alongside that, Rebirth Island will also get a major overhaul in the next year.These are all the major announcements for Warzone in the CODNEXT 2025 event.