Call of Duty Black Ops 7: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT event

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Sep 30, 2025 18:16 GMT
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Multiplayer gameplay reveal and details in CODNEXT event (Image via Activision)
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Multiplayer gameplay reveal and details in CODNEXT event (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 received a massive amount of gameplay elements revealed in the recent CODNEXT event. The livestream also included lengthy multiplayer matches to showcase some of the maps that are coming to the multiplayer segment of the game. Content creators also had the chance to participate in the new Zombies map and use different items.

This article will highlight everything that was showcased for Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Multiplayer.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Everything about Black Ops 7 Multiplayer in CODNEXT

Here is a glance at all of the items that were revealed and discussed about Black Ops 7 Multiplayer in the CODNEXT event:

Nuketown

The devs have confirmed that BO7 will launch with a list of fresh maps and some reworked classics. The Nuketown map has also been confirmed to be returning in Activision’s upcoming shooter title. The exact release date has not been mentioned at the time of writing this article. However, the official X post mentioned that it would be available shortly after the game is launched.

Mastery Camos

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will also receive a set of new weapon Mastery Camos for the campaign mode. The devs have confirmed that these would be available in the Co-op Campaign mode. Here is a list of the cosmetics:

  • Molten Gold
  • Moonstone
  • Chroma Flux
  • Genesis

Similar to previous games of the franchise, fans will be able to grind for weapon Mastery Camos in the multiplayer modes as well. Here are the skin names for the multiplayer mode:

  • Shattered Gold
  • Arclight
  • Tempest
  • Singularity

Overload

Overload is a new game mode for Call of Duty Black Ops 7 featuring a 6v6 battle. The matches will have two zones on the map that each team needs to protect. Players will need to obtain a device from the map and then get it to the zones. It is an objective-based game mode that brings a bit of a twist to the classic capture the flag playlist.

Weapon build sharing

Weapon build sharing will be an integral part of the game, which will enable fans to utilize different gunsmith setups from other players. This feature is slated to be available in the game at launch to copy a weapon build using a simple code.

Prestige

Prestige levels are making a comeback in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 and will feature a total of three unique camos for each weapon for every Prestige. The progression will also be cumulative and scale globally across all game modes - Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Players will have the chance to grind through hundreds of weapon levels for each weapon and earn cosmetics, special attachments, and even charms for their loadouts.

Moreover, the game is scheduled to provide weekly challenges from Season 1 to expand customizations.

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

