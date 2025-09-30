Call of Duty Black Ops 7: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT event

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 received a massive amount of gameplay elements revealed in the recent CODNEXT event. The livestream also included lengthy multiplayer matches to showcase some of the maps that are coming to the multiplayer segment of the game. Content creators also had the chance to participate in the new Zombies map and use different items.This article will highlight everything that was showcased for Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Multiplayer.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Everything about Black Ops 7 Multiplayer in CODNEXTHere is a glance at all of the items that were revealed and discussed about Black Ops 7 Multiplayer in the CODNEXT event:NuketownThe devs have confirmed that BO7 will launch with a list of fresh maps and some reworked classics. The Nuketown map has also been confirmed to be returning in Activision’s upcoming shooter title. The exact release date has not been mentioned at the time of writing this article. However, the official X post mentioned that it would be available shortly after the game is launched.Also read: Black Ops 7 beta pre-load guideMastery CamosCall of Duty Black Ops 7 will also receive a set of new weapon Mastery Camos for the campaign mode. The devs have confirmed that these would be available in the Co-op Campaign mode. Here is a list of the cosmetics:Molten GoldMoonstoneChroma FluxGenesisSimilar to previous games of the franchise, fans will be able to grind for weapon Mastery Camos in the multiplayer modes as well. Here are the skin names for the multiplayer mode:Shattered GoldArclightTempestSingularityOverloadOverload is a new game mode for Call of Duty Black Ops 7 featuring a 6v6 battle. The matches will have two zones on the map that each team needs to protect. Players will need to obtain a device from the map and then get it to the zones. It is an objective-based game mode that brings a bit of a twist to the classic capture the flag playlist.Read more: How to get Black Ops 7 early access keys? (All methods explained)Weapon build sharingWeapon build sharing will be an integral part of the game, which will enable fans to utilize different gunsmith setups from other players. This feature is slated to be available in the game at launch to copy a weapon build using a simple code.PrestigePrestige levels are making a comeback in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 and will feature a total of three unique camos for each weapon for every Prestige. The progression will also be cumulative and scale globally across all game modes - Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Players will have the chance to grind through hundreds of weapon levels for each weapon and earn cosmetics, special attachments, and even charms for their loadouts.Moreover, the game is scheduled to provide weekly challenges from Season 1 to expand customizations.Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.COD devs are considering adding Search and Destroy in Black Ops 7 BetaBlack Ops 7 Zombies gameplay trailer revealed, 5 things you might've missedAll Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Multiplayer mapsAll movement changes in Black Ops 7 revealed