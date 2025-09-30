  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT event

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT event

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Sep 30, 2025 21:27 GMT
CODNEXT event has concluded (Image via Activision)
CODNEXT event has concluded (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies was showcased at the CODNEXT event, and while most of the details were already shared in the official blog a few weeks ago, the event still revealed some exciting new information. From the explanations of different modes to new perks and skin showcases, there was a lot of content uncovered about the Zombies mode during the event.

Ad

On that note, here is everything we got to know about Black Ops 7 Zombies during the CODNEXT event.

Everything about the Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies revealed in CODNEXT

Here's a glance at everything that was revealed about Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies in the recent CODNEXT event.

Weapons and upgrades

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Zombies mode is bringing a mix of new and improved combat tools. There's a new weapon named the Necrofluid Gauntlet that is capable of both long and close-range attacks. Moreover, the Toxic Growth ability is returning with more Augments. In total, there will be 66 new Augments in the game, so players can upgrade their weapons and perks in many unique ways.

A brand-new Wisp Tea Perk-a-Cola has been introduced that summons a Wisp companion that attacks the nearby zombies for a brief period of time. Additionally, the new Fire Works Ammo Mod turns your weapon's bullets into a beautiful light show that deals explosive damage to the zombies.

Ad

Maps and modes

Treyarch confirmed that there will be multiple Zombies maps at launch. However, the open beta will only include two of the Zombie Survival maps. There is a new round-based Zombies map named the Ashes of the Damned in the first season, alongside two Survival maps. The Survival Mode is making a return for first time since Black Ops 2, offering a more intense experience with no quests. Classic Zombies maps will also be getting some visual upgrades.

Ad

New enemies

Ad

There are two new enemies arriving in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies: Ravagers and the Zursa. Ravagers are smaller enemies that attack in packs, while the Zursa is a terrifying zombie bear that is covered in a hive of zombified bees.

Cosmetic items

Ad

The following Mastery Camos weapons skins were showcased in the foggy and dark environment of Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies:

  • Gold Dragon
  • Bloodstone
  • Doomsteel
  • Infestation

New Wonder Vehicle

A fully upgradeable Wonder Vehicle called Ol’ Tessie was revealed, and it can be used to travel anywhere across the Ashes of the Damned. There are a lot of upgrades available for it, and interestingly, you can even do a Pack-a-Punch upgrade on the Wonder Vehicle now.

Ad

That's everything related to Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies that was revealed in the CODNEXT event.

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications