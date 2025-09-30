Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT event

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies was showcased at the CODNEXT event, and while most of the details were already shared in the official blog a few weeks ago, the event still revealed some exciting new information. From the explanations of different modes to new perks and skin showcases, there was a lot of content uncovered about the Zombies mode during the event.On that note, here is everything we got to know about Black Ops 7 Zombies during the CODNEXT event.Everything about the Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies revealed in CODNEXTHere's a glance at everything that was revealed about Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies in the recent CODNEXT event.Weapons and upgradesThe Zombies mode is bringing a mix of new and improved combat tools. There's a new weapon named the Necrofluid Gauntlet that is capable of both long and close-range attacks. Moreover, the Toxic Growth ability is returning with more Augments. In total, there will be 66 new Augments in the game, so players can upgrade their weapons and perks in many unique ways.A brand-new Wisp Tea Perk-a-Cola has been introduced that summons a Wisp companion that attacks the nearby zombies for a brief period of time. Additionally, the new Fire Works Ammo Mod turns your weapon's bullets into a beautiful light show that deals explosive damage to the zombies.Maps and modesTreyarch confirmed that there will be multiple Zombies maps at launch. However, the open beta will only include two of the Zombie Survival maps. There is a new round-based Zombies map named the Ashes of the Damned in the first season, alongside two Survival maps. The Survival Mode is making a return for first time since Black Ops 2, offering a more intense experience with no quests. Classic Zombies maps will also be getting some visual upgrades.New enemiesThere are two new enemies arriving in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies: Ravagers and the Zursa. Ravagers are smaller enemies that attack in packs, while the Zursa is a terrifying zombie bear that is covered in a hive of zombified bees.Cosmetic itemsThe following Mastery Camos weapons skins were showcased in the foggy and dark environment of Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies:Gold DragonBloodstoneDoomsteelInfestationNew Wonder VehicleA fully upgradeable Wonder Vehicle called Ol’ Tessie was revealed, and it can be used to travel anywhere across the Ashes of the Damned. There are a lot of upgrades available for it, and interestingly, you can even do a Pack-a-Punch upgrade on the Wonder Vehicle now.That's everything related to Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies that was revealed in the CODNEXT event. Read more articles here:Black Ops 7 beta might arrive earlier than expected, Call of Duty's X posts create confusionActivision teases &quot;major reveal&quot; for Warzone in CODNEXTHow to get Black Ops 7 early access keys? (All methods explained)