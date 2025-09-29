  • home icon
Black Ops 7 beta might arrive earlier than expected, Call of Duty's X posts create confusion

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Sep 29, 2025 15:08 GMT
Black Ops 7 beta potentially releasing early according to X posts (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 7 beta phase is just around the corner, and a few recent posts from different Call of Duty X accounts seemed to indicate that it would release earlier than expected. This may have created some confusion among the fans in the community, as the main account page had a post that highlighted that the game’s beta phase would go live on October 2, 2025.

This article will highlight the possible early arrival of Call of Duty Black Ops 7 beta.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Is Black Ops 7 beta releasing early? Possibilities explored

"No" is the most definite answer, for now, considering the official announcement stating Call of Duty Black Ops 7 beta is slated to start on October 2, 2025. However, a few of the other Call of Duty regional X accounts seem to have reported the date to be October 1, 2025. This may have resulted in quite a bit of confusion in the player base as a massive number of fans await the arrival of Activision’s new shooter title.

It is important to note that the posts that revealed the date to be a day earlier have since been swapped out. While this has given rise to a few new conversations online about the posts being simple mistakes, there is a chance that Black Ops 7 beta will be released a day before the announced date.

Considering the CODNext event is scheduled to take place on September 30, 2025, the devs could take this chance to introduce more gameplay information about the game. This might also include a roadmap for the game and its integration with Activision’s battle royale segment. Since the official website already contains blogs about the game and what fans can expect to see, the publishers may announce the early arrival of Black Ops 7 beta to hype up the release of the new shooter.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty X page for recent posts and announcements about the upcoming beta phase. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

