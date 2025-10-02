All Black Ops 7 beta rewards and how to unlock them

If you are wondering how to unlock Black Ops 7 beta rewards, then we've got you covered. The beta for the upcoming Call of Duty title offers players exclusive new rewards in-game, and they can keep these items when the game launches. From unique weapon blueprints to Calling Cards, there are a total of 9 rewards that you can earn in the game.

This article contains everything you need to know about the rewards in the Black Ops 7 beta and how to earn them.

How to unlock Black Ops 7 beta rewards

Unlocking Black Ops 7 beta rewards is pretty straightforward, you just need to play the game. Each reward is tied to a specific level. The more you play, the more your level will increase, and when you reach the specific numbers, you'll unlock the rewards.

Tips to unlock rewards easily:

Right now, multiplayer features modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, and Overload. Your focus should be on eliminating as many players as possible .

. If you are playing Domination or Hardpoint, completing the objectives will also give you a boost in XP. Currently, there is no double XP event in Black Ops 7. If Activision adds that, you can activate the double XP and increase your levels easily.

All Black Ops 7 beta rewards and their unlocking criteria

As mentioned before, each reward is tied to a specific level in the Black Ops 7 beta. Here is the list of all the rewards and their unlocking criteria:

Level 2 : “Beta Player” Animated Emblem

: “Beta Player” Animated Emblem Level 6 : “Gun Flex” Emote

: “Gun Flex” Emote Level 11 : “Beta Neon” Sticker

: “Beta Neon” Sticker Level 15 : “Beta Beasts” Weapon Charm

: “Beta Beasts” Weapon Charm Level 20 : “Beta Maverick” JSOC Faction Operator Skin

: “Beta Maverick” JSOC Faction Operator Skin Level 20 : “Beta Leader” Guild Faction Operator Skin**

: “Beta Leader” Guild Faction Operator Skin** Level 23 : “Beta Survivor” Loading Screen

: “Beta Survivor” Loading Screen Level 27 : “Beta Conqueror” Calling Card

: “Beta Conqueror” Calling Card Level 30: “Beta Legend” Weapon Blueprint – M15 Mod 0

Black Ops 7 beta rewards (Image via Activision)

Keep in mind that the Black Ops 7 beta will also feature a Zombies mode called Survival alongside the usual multiplayer modes. You can also play this mode and earn XP to unlock rewards. However, the mode goes live a day after early access launches (October 2, 2025). Hence, you have to play multiplayer first if you want to unlock the rewards as fast as possible.

That covers everything you need to know about Black Ops 7 beta rewards. Check out our other Call of Duty-related news and guides.

