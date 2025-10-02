"What is the point of this" COD fans are furious about the latest change in Warzone

The CODNEXT event revealed a wealth of new information about the future of Warzone following the Black Ops 7 integration. The community has praised several of these changes, but at the same time, certain new additions have also drawn flak from the players. One such new addition is the 'combat roll' mechanics, which players feel is a filler element that doesn't bring anything positive to the table. Social media is filled with disparaging comments regarding this, with one player on X directly questioning, &quot;What is the point of this&quot;?The combat roll is a movement mechanic that will be a part of the 'Mountaineer' perk in Warzone after BO7 integration. According to the information released during CODNEXT, the 'Mountaineer' perk will increase the height of critical fall damage by 5 meters and allow players to perform the combat roll, which will further decrease the fall damage by 10 percent.Although this combat roll looks good on paper, user @itsHunterTV feels that the forced combat roll animation will leave players vulnerable to enemy fire. He further comments that it's better to take the small fall damage and have the ability to fire back at the enemies, than to be engaged in that combat roll maneuver and be vulnerable for a small interval. With the fast Warzone TTK, there is a high chance of elimination within the combat roll animation. As such, players like @Divdevbytes feel that using the upcoming movement mechanics is a loss, as &quot;can’t do anything other than showing my cheeks to the enemy&quot; during the combat roll animation.One X user, @jordychinchin, stated that the rapid transition from first person to third person is quite jarring. Many have supported this point of view, and they think that the combat roll maneuver will unnecessarily interrupt the combat flow.Another player, @notsorrycat, directly stated that the combat roll animation itself &quot;looks awful&quot; and wonders if this is the first ever combat roll that the devs have animated. This opinion was something that many Warzone players have supported, with X filled with similar comments. X user @Coldflame1446 further commented that the animation looks like &quot;it was made last minute&quot;.Many players also think that the devs added the combat roll to Warzone only because it has been added to Battlefield 6. User @CODWarfareForum directly stated that the devs have &quot;Taken it from BF but made it worse&quot;. Another player, @sadboiOG, straight-up called out Matt Scronce, the Design Director of Treyarch, to &quot;hit up&quot; Techland Games and get the combat roll animation from Dying Light, as the one getting added to Warzone is just awful. Also read: Black Ops 7 beta early access release countdown: Start time for all regionsWhy is the upcoming Warzone Combat Roll getting so much flak?The combat speed of Warzone is already quite fast-paced, and from what has been showcased in the CODNEXT 2025 event, this aspect of the battle royale will not change after the Black Ops 7 integration. As such, many feel that this combat roll is an unneeded addition that will only interrupt the combat flow of the game. Alongside that, players also feel that the one-second vulnerability of the combat roll will be more than enough for enemies to target and eliminate them, as 500-600 ms TTK weapons are quite common in Warzone.These are the reasons why combat roll is getting so much flak from the community. The playerbase feels that the movement mechanic is unnecessary, and it comes with a negative consequence. As such, they would rather not see it getting added to the game. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty news and guides.Also, check out the following articles:World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025 Results Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT eventCall of Duty Black Ops 7: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT event