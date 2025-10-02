Black Ops 7 beta crashing on PC error: All possible fixes

Black Ops 7 beta early access went live on October 2, 2025, at 9 am PT, but some players are facing crashing issues on PC. In this case, the game initially launches and runs fine, but suddenly shuts down without warning, sometimes even without showing an error message. There is no single reason behind this problem, as it can occur due to multiple factors.Fortunately, there are a few workarounds that may help resolve the issue. This article will cover all the possible fixes you can try to stop Black Ops 7 from crashing on PC.Note: These are possible fixes and are not guaranteed to work.How to potentially fix Black Ops 7 beta crashing on PC errorBelow are the possible fixes you can try out to resolve the Black Ops 7 beta crashing on PC error:Restart your PCIf you are launching Black Ops 7 for the first time and facing crashes, try restarting your PC. A simple reboot can clear temporary glitches and may resolve the issue when you launch the game again. This quick and easy step often works wonders.Update your GPU driversNew games usually require the latest GPU drivers for optimal performance and stability. Outdated drivers can cause crashes or other issues. Make sure to update your graphics drivers to the latest version, which can potentially fix the crashing problem.Verify game filesEven a single corrupted game file can cause crashes. File corruption often happens if the download or installation is interrupted due to unstable internet or system issues. Verifying the game files can detect and repair such problems.On Steam:Open your Steam Library.Right-click on Call of Duty and select Properties.From the left panel, click Installed Files.Select Verify integrity of game files.On Battle.net:Go to the Call of Duty HQ tab.Click on the Settings icon next to the Play button.Select Scan and Repair.Click Begin Scan and confirm when prompted.Also read: Black Ops 7 &quot;You do not have access to this version&quot; error: All possible fixesCheck for incompatible hardwareBlack Ops 7 is demanding, and if your system does not meet the minimum requirements, crashes are likely. Check the specifications below to ensure your PC is capable of running the game:Minimum requirementsOS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600RAM: 8 GBGPU: AMD Radeon RX 470, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / 1060, or Intel Arc A580VRAM: 3 GBStorage: SSD with 60 GB free spaceRecommended requirementsOS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700KRAM: 12 GBGPU: AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, or Intel Arc B580VRAM: 8 GBStorage: SSD with 60 GB free spaceReinstall Black Ops 7 betaIf none of the above solutions work, uninstall the game and reinstall it, preferably on a different drive. This can clear out corrupted installation files and may fix the crashing issue.Also read: How to unlock Loadouts in BO7Contact supportIf the problem persists, reach out to Activision Support for further assistance.For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:Black Ops 7 Beta guide: How to enable Secure BootCall of Duty BO7: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT eventCall of Duty BO7 Zombies: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT event