How to unlock Loadouts in Black Ops 7

Loadouts play an important role in Black Ops 7, but they are not unlocked by default. You need to reach a certain player level before you can access this feature. Once unlocked, you’ll have the freedom to customize your setup with weapon attachments, weapon combinations, equipment, field upgrades, perks, and more. This allows you to tailor your loadout to your playstyle, giving you better performance and an advantage over your enemies.

Ad

With the Black Ops 7 beta early access now live, you may be wondering how to unlock loadouts. If so, you’re in the right place. This article will guide you through the process, so keep reading.

Procedure to unlock Loadouts in Black Ops 7

There is only one way to unlock Loadouts in Black Ops 7, and it is straightforward. You need to progress to player level 4 (Lance Corporal I), at which point the Custom Loadouts feature will become available.

Ad

Trending

Progression menu in BO7 (Image via Activision)

Reaching this level also unlocks the MXR-17 assault rifle and the Flak Jacket perk. During the beta early access phase, which went live on October 2, 2025, at 9 AM PT, you can level up to a maximum of 20. Each tier you progress unlocks new features and rewards.

Ad

Once the open beta begins on October 5, 2025, at 10 AM PT, the level cap will increase to 30. This means you will be able to progress up to player level 30 during that phase.

To level up, you don’t need to complete any special tasks. Simply play matches, and you will steadily unlock new rewards and features as you gain experience.

Also read: All Black Ops 7 beta maps and modes explained

Not every player level will grant you rewards. Instead, specific predefined tiers offer exclusive beta rewards upon reaching them. There are a total of nine rewards available. During the beta early access, you can unlock six of them, while the remaining rewards will become available in the open beta. Here is the full list of rewards and the player levels required to unlock them.

Ad

Level 2: “Beta Player” Animated Emblem

Level 6: “Gun Flex” Emote

Level 11: “Beta Neon” Sticker

Level 15: “Beta Beasts” Weapon Charm

Level 20: “Beta Maverick” JSOC Faction Operator Skin

Level 20: “Beta Leader” Guild Faction Operator Skin**

Level 23: “Beta Survivor” Loading Screen

Level 27: “Beta Conqueror” Calling Card

Level 30: “Beta Legend” Weapon Blueprint – M15 Mod 0

Also read: Black Ops 7 "You do not have access to this version" error: All possible fixes

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More