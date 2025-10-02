All Black Ops 7 beta maps and modes explained

Black Ops 7 beta early access went live on October 2, 2025, at 10 am PT, offering players a variety of maps and modes to explore. The first phase of the beta is available to those who pre-purchased the game or received beta codes, and it will run until October 5, 2025, at 10 am PT. Immediately after, the open beta will begin, accessible to all players regardless of pre-order status or beta codes.This article takes a closer look at all the maps and modes available during the Black Ops 7 beta phase.All available maps during Black Ops 7 betaDuring the Black Ops 7 beta early access, four new core maps are available for Multiplayer, and one survival map is available for Zombies.During the open beta phase, two additional new maps will be introduced: Blackheart and Toshin.Core MapsThe ForgeThe Forge serves as The Guild's R&amp;D facility for their latest lethal technology. It highlights advancements in autonomous weapon design and features a split layout with two wings divided by a central range. Rotating walls surround a defense turret, adding dynamic combat opportunities.CortexCortex is a cliffside laboratory where The Guild conducts experimental research. The map includes vat chambers, an adjoining autopsy area, and a morgue. An underpass forms the main area, offering strategic control over the heart of the map.Also read: Call of Duty Warzone: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT 2025 eventExposureExposure is primarily an outdoor map with a single interior area called the Control Room. The map is built around three well-defined lanes that support varied combat scenarios. Tall walls provide opportunities for flanking and cover, while players can climb rotating Guild crates for elevated vantage points.ImprintThis mid-sized robotics facility is located in a snowy region where The Guild manufactures drones and other guided tech. The map features interconnected inner chambers as well as exterior snowy paths along the facility’s perimeter.Zombies Survival Map: Vandorn FarmVandorn Farm is a compact segment of the larger Ashes of the Damned map. Players must navigate tight areas while fighting zombies, with limited open spaces for large-scale combat. The map includes different levels, such as elevated barn areas and the ground below, allowing players to slow down hordes and strategically eliminate zombies over time.All available game modes during Black Ops 7 betaThe Black Ops 7 beta features five game modes:OverloadOverload is a new mode where an Overload Device spawns in the middle section of the map, appearing at one of three possible central locations after the initial spawn. Only one player from each team can pick up the device, and the objective is to deliver it to one of two detonation zones on the enemy side. The match ends when a team reaches eight points.Team DeathmatchIn Team Deathmatch, players need to eliminate the enemy team. Respawns are unlimited, and the team with the highest kills wins.DominationCapture, hold, and defend predefined objectives to earn points. The team with the highest score at the end of the match wins.HardpointTeams compete to capture and hold the rotating Hardpoint zones to earn points. The team with the highest score at the end of the match wins.Kill ConfirmedEliminate enemy players and collect the dog tags they drop. The team that collects the most dog tags wins.Also read: Black Ops 7 beta guide: How to enable TPM 2.0Check out our other Call of Duty articles:World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025 ResultsCall of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT eventCall of Duty Black Ops 7: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT event