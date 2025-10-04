How to get Black Ops 7 beta combat record

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Oct 04, 2025 20:22 GMT
Exploring how to check combat record in Black Ops 7 beta (Image via Activision)
Exploring how to check combat record in Black Ops 7 beta (Image via Activision)

You can now check your combat record in the Black Ops 7 beta through Call of Duty's official X handle. This record provides a detailed breakdown of your matches, highlighting key performance statistics such as your K/D ratio, win/loss ratio, total wins, matches played, and more. It also shows which top percentage of players you belong to, making it easier to track your progress.

By checking these stats, you can analyze your gameplay, identify areas for improvement, and see whether your performance matches your expectations.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide on how to check the combat record in the Black Ops 7 beta.

Procedure to check combat records in Black Ops 7 beta

To check your combat record in the Black Ops 7 beta, you won’t find an option in-game. Instead, it is available through Call of Duty’s official X handle, where you can get a personalized summary of all the matches you played during the beta.

The process is simple. All you need is your Activision ID and an X account. Once you have both, just follow these steps:

  1. Visit Call of Duty’s official X handle, @CallofDuty.
  2. Search for the Combat Record post. In the search bar of the Call of Duty profile, type "Black Ops 7 Beta Combat Record" to find it easily.
  3. Comment in the proper format: @CallofDuty [Your Activision ID] BO7 Beta Stats.
  4. For example, if your Activision ID is XYZ#12345, you should comment: @CallofDuty XYZ#12345 BO7 Beta Stats
After posting the comment, you will receive a quick reply with your personalized combat record.

How to check your Activision ID

You can find your Activision ID either in-game or through Activision’s official website.

Finding your Activision ID in-game

  1. Launch Black Ops 7 beta.
  2. Open the Settings menu in the top-right corner.
  3. Select Account & Network.
  4. Click on Activision Account.
  5. In the Account Summary, you will find your Activision ID in the center of the screen.
  6. Click on the plus sign icon next to your Activision ID to directly copy it..
Finding your Activision ID on the Activision website

  1. Visit the official Activision website.
  2. Log in with the Activision account linked to Black Ops 7.
  3. In the top-right corner, click on your Profile.
  4. After that, select the Basic Info option.
  5. Your Activision ID will be displayed in this section.

