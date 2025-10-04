How to get free Raygun in Black Ops 7 Zombies beta

The Raygun is a powerful Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 7 Zombies, and if you manage to obtain it on Vandorn Farm Map, progressing through rounds becomes much easier. In this new survival map, there is currently a way to get this wonder weapon for free. You can receive either the standard Raygun or the Raygun Mark II, but the process is random and entirely luck-based, so you may or may not get it.

Ad

Currently, there is also a glitch that guarantees a Raygun. Before it gets patched, you can take advantage of this method to secure the weapon. Otherwise, you’ll have to rely on the regular method and hope luck is on your side.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide on how to acquire a free Raygun in Black Ops 7 Zombies Vandorn Farm.

How to acquire a free Raygun in Black Ops 7 Zombies beta

To get a free Raygun in the Black Ops 7 Zombies beta, you need to head to the Trash Bin located on the Vandorn map. The Trash Bin is marked on the tac map and can be found in the southern corner. For the exact location, check the image embedded below.

Ad

Trending

Trash Bin location (Image via Activision)

Once you reach it, melee the Trash Bin to open its cover. You’ll then need to feed weapons into the bin, and in return, you’ll receive Salvage. However, as you continue feeding more weapons, there’s a chance you might randomly get a Raygun from it. This method is purely luck-based.

Ad

Each round gives you three opportunities to melee the Trash Bin and feed a weapon. The more weapons you feed, the higher your chances of getting a Raygun. However, it can be difficult since acquiring weapons requires spending Essence, which means you may not always have the chance to attempt it repeatedly.

Also read: Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT event

How to do the Raygun glitch

Ad

There is currently a glitch that makes the process much easier. Normally, when you feed a weapon into the Trash Bin, it gets consumed, but with this glitch, the weapon remains in your loadout. This lets you attempt the process repeatedly without losing your weapon.

Melee this Trash Bin (Image via Activision)

To perform the glitch, before you start a match in Black Ops 7 Zombies, equip a weapon with two fire modes, but make sure one of the modes is single fire. A good option is the M15 Mod 0 assault rifle, which is unlocked by default and has both full-auto and single-fire modes.

Ad

Once you have the weapon, melee the Trash Bin. Before feeding it, switch the fire mode to single fire; this is a mandatory step. This way, the Trash Bin will not consume your weapon, and you will still retain it. This allows you to keep feeding the same weapon repeatedly without losing it. Just make sure it stays in single-fire mode every time you attempt the glitch.

You can try this up to three times per round, then repeat in the following rounds. With enough attempts, you’ll eventually receive either a Raygun or a Raygun Mark II.

Ad

Once you obtain it, progressing through rounds becomes significantly easier. With the Raygun, reaching Round 50 is very achievable, which also unlocks an exclusive Calling Card available only during this beta phase.

Also read: Black Ops 7 beta weapon tier list

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More